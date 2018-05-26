International Paper Hopes for Talks In Deal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa

VOL. 11 | NO. 21 | Saturday, May 26, 2018

After recently being given a June 6 deadline by the Irish Takeover Panel to make a final binding offer to acquire Europe’s largest cardboard box producer, Smurfit Kappa Group, Memphis-based International Paper Co. decided against a hostile takeover attempt and is instead hoping to open a dialogue with the company to determine a mutually beneficial path forward.

The deadline, which the Irish panel handed down May 16, comes after the board of Dublin-based Smurfit Kappa rejected two takeover offers from IP earlier this year: an initial $10.7 billion bid March 5 and a revised $11 billion bid March 22.

Smurfit has argued it is better served pursuing its future as an independent company. The company says it feels IP’s most recent proposal failed to value its intrinsic business worth.

At this point, IP says it won’t proceed with a binding offer unless it is recommended by Smurfit Kappa's board of directors.

“We believe this strategic proposal to acquire Smurfit Kappa Group creates value for both International Paper and Smurfit Kappa shareowners,” said company spokesman Thomas Ryan. “We are excited about the opportunity to combine two great companies to build the world’s premier corrugated packaging company.”

IP confirmed May 16 it would seek a secondary listing for its stock on the London Stock Exchange, a move that favors many European-based Smurfit Kappa shareholders. IP also indicated that it would be willing to provide Smurfit Kappa shareholders a “mix and match” facility that would allow them a greater or lesser proportion of cash or IP shares than were offered in the most recent proposal.

“We have admired (Smurfit) for many years as it has grown from a family business to an established public company,” Ryan said. “Our two companies share many common characteristics and beliefs. In light of this, we are of the view that the most productive combination of our two companies in the longer term would be through a recommended offer.”

Smurfit may have other corporate suitors, as well, with the stakes being access to the European market as e-commerce grows the market for boxes and packaging.

International Paper began restructuring into a core packaging company after selling off its timber holdings in 2005. That same year, the company announced plans to relocate its global headquarters to Memphis from Stamford, Connecticut.

Today, IP employs roughly 52,000 people in more than two dozen countries, and it reported $22 billion in net sales in 2017. The global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products counts manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia.

An acquisition of Smurfit would not impact International Paper’s operations in Memphis, according to Ryan, who added the deal would fit with IP's long-term growth strategy.

“IP believes that this transaction, if completed, would be an excellent strategic fit creating strong long-term value,” he said. “IP takes a disciplined approach to acquisitions with clearly defined strategic and financial criteria.

“Any offer made would have to meet the company’s objectives of earnings per share accretion, free cash flow generation and a return on invested capital exceeding IP’s weighted average cost of capital, while enabling IP to remain committed to a strong balance sheet over the long term.”

Smurfit Kappa originally responded to IP’s overtures in February with a statement from its CEO saying there was no need to pursue discussions.

About a week later, after IP continued to pursue the acquisition, the leaders of the two corporations met and IP delivered its first proposal. The Smurfit board rejected the offer March 6, calling the offer “highly opportunistic.”

The revised offer that followed three weeks later came with an invitation for the two companies to meet, and IP has continued to try to bring the Smurfit board to the table for discussions.

“We have approached Smurfit Kappa because we believe that there is a compelling strategic and financial logic for a combination,” IP CEO and chairman Mark Sutton said after the second bid was turned down March 26. “We very much hope to have a constructive dialogue with Smurfit Kappa to help us to take this forward.”

But thus far, IP has been unable to jumpstart those discussions.

During the company’s most recent earnings call in April, Sutton told analysts, “We have a compelling proposal on the table, and we’re disappointed we haven’t been able to engage with Smurfit Kappa.”

And in a statement released May 16 after the Irish Takeover Panel issued its deadline, IP reiterated its belief the two companies “should meet to discuss the synergy potential of the combined company and gain a better understanding of each company’s current outlook” as they explore a path forward.

Mergers and acquisitions are a key piece of International Paper’s growth strategy, and IP has precedent for successful negotiations.

After Austin, Texas-based Temple-Inland rejected two takeover attempts by International Paper in 2011, the two sides came together and worked out an agreement. IP closed on its $4.3 billion acquisition of Temple-Inland the following year.

What happens in the next few weeks leading up to the June 6 deadline to make a final offer is anyone’s guess.

“That’s entirely up to Smurfit Kappa management,” Ryan said.