GTx Reports Positive Results in Using Enobosarm to Treat Incontinence

VOL. 11 | NO. 21 | Saturday, May 26, 2018

Memphis-based biopharmaceutical company GTx Inc. has deep roots in Memphis, with AutoZone founder Pitt Hyde being a primary backer of the company since its inception in 1997. In recent years, GTx’s research into the muscle-building compound enobosarm has shifted from patients with breast and lung cancer to women with stress urinary incontinence.

SUI refers to the unintentional leakage of urine during activities that increase abdominal pressure, such as coughing, sneezing or physical exercise. It is the most common type of incontinence suffered by women, affecting up to 35 percent of adult women.

“SUI is a very, very, very big quality of life issue for women,” said GTx CEO Marc Hanover, who cites current treatment modalities that include everything from noninvasive Kegel exercises to invasive procedures involving a mesh or sling.

“The issue with mesh and slings is that they’ve had safety problems, and, in fact, the medical industry is probably seeing the largest litigation in a decade around these mesh and sling implants,” said Hanover. “So if we’re successful, we would have the only therapeutic treatment available on the marketplace.”

Enobosarm is a nonsteroidal compound that interacts with androgen receptors. In the case of treating SUI, the compound activates the androgen receptors and strengthens the muscle tone of the pelvic floor, helping to address the root cause of SUI.

GTx is currently running a 12-week phase II placebo-controlled study called ASTRID (Assessing Enobosarm for Stress Urinary Incontinence Disorder), which looks at the effectiveness of using 3 mg enobosarm to treat postmenopausal women who have SUI. The study includes 493 women at 60 test sites across the U.S.

The company completed a successful pilot study and presented its findings last September.

“In the pilot study. all of the 18 women showed clinically meaningful benefit from the drug,” said GTx vice president, chief legal officer and secretary Henry Doggrell.

Among the results, the company reported all 18 women reduced the number of SUI episodes they experienced each day by at least 50 percent at the end of the 12-week treatment period.

Researchers continued to follow the patients for up to seven months to help determine the long-term results of the treatment. Additional data presented at the American Urological Association annual meeting in recent days showed that of the 17 women who had reached the seven-month mark, all were experiencing fewer leak episodes per day than they had before the treatment.

The company has been researching the drug since the early 2000s and has invested more than $100 million to date in research and development. Enobosarm originally was tested for treating cancer cachexia in small-cell lung cancer patients. While the trials were successful, the company was unable to show the dual required performance in both clinical phase three studies.

“We’ve since learned that in that type of skeletal muscle in cancer cachexia patients, we really need a higher dose to successfully treat those type of patients,” Doggrell said. “We recouped after that and started focusing on this new opportunity because it’s a lower dose, it’s an unmet medical need, and there’s a huge number of women who have this problem. There’s a screaming need for this kind of pharmaceutical.”

GTx expects to report data from the current study sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. If the findings are positive, the company would then meet with the FDA to see what studies are needed for phase III registration process.

Best case, the drug could be on the market and available to patients by 2021 or 2022.

Interestingly, the company’s previous breast cancer study involving enobosarm was considered a success, but other factors led to GTx discontinuing the research.

“The problem is there are so many other hormonal treatments on the market, and breast cancer therapy is going more into a targeted regimen now. There’s just not demand for, or the commercial prospects for, another hormonal therapy,” Doggrell said. “A small company like ours had to choose if we wanted to go down the path of trying to treat probably a lower cost but a much broader market in SUI versus a more targeted and more expensive hormonal therapy for breast cancer in an environment where there are already a lot of other breast cancer treatments available.”

Future research could involve using enobosarm to treat other medical conditions, like urge and fecal incontinence.

“The drug itself clearly builds lean body mass or builds muscle,” Hanover said. “It’s possible that this type of compound can also be beneficial to women who have urge (incontinence). According to key opinion leaders, most will tell you that with women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence, approximately 30 percent of them suffer from fecal incontinence.”