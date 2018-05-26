VOL. 11 | NO. 21 | Saturday, May 26, 2018

Project ChildSafe Memphis will give away free gun locks at all 30 of Memphis’ community and senior centers starting Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28. Project ChildSafe Memphis and its partners have distributed more than 9,000 gun locks since the program launched in October. Visit projectchildsafe.org for details and memphistn.gov for a list of community and senior centers.

Memphis in May International Festival’s Great American River Run returns Saturday, May 26, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and leads racers along the banks of the Mississippi River, while 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and leads runners on a route through Downtown Memphis. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow on the river bluff. Registration includes free admission to 901Fest later in the day. Visit memphisinmay.org for details.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis food, music, people and culture, takes place Saturday, May 26, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. Highlights of the event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, features Memphis music throughout the day, local food and beverages, creative arts tent, cornhole tournament, air show (6 p.m.) and fireworks finale (9:30 p.m.). Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.

Ballet on Wheels Dance School & Company present end-of-season performances of “Annie: The Dance-sical” Saturday, May 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets start at $22.50 at ticketmaster.com. Visit balletonwheels.org for details.

Summer Symphony at the Live Garden, featuring guest artist Wynonna and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, takes place Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5:30) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, and to stay for the fireworks finale. General admission lawn seats start at $30; VIP table seating available. Visit summersymphonylive.com.

The Memphis Area Daylily Society hosts its annual show and sale Sunday, May 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Admission is free and open to the public. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School hosts its third Summer Dance Intensive Tuesday, May 29, through Friday, June 1, at Buckman, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The four-day program is designed for musical theater students and dancers ages 8 and older who are looking to explore new genres. Tuition is $150. Visit buckmanartscenter.com for details and registration.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, May 29, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, May 30, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Richard Graham, executive director of JIFF Inc. (Juvenile Intervention & Faith-based Follow-up), is the guest speaker. Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

The Memphis Italian Festival, benefiting Holy Rosary Parish, returns Thursday through Saturday, May 31-June 2, in Marquette Park, 4946 Alrose Ave. The celebration of all things Italian features a variety of food, vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, grape stomping, nightly concerts and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for details and a schedule.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Botanical Bars May 31 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The evening features botanically inspired adult beverages, food, music and more. Tickets are $30 for MBG members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “Finding Dory” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.