Porcellino's Leaving Brookhaven Circle

Porcellino's Craft Butcher is relocating from its current spot in East Memphis.

The cafe and coffee shop posted on Instagram it will be closing Monday in preparation for the move.

Chefs Michael Hudman and Andy Ticer, the duo behind Hog & Hominy and Andrew Michael's Italian Kitchen, opened Porcellino's in late 2014. Before the opening, Hudman told The Daily News he had an expansive vision that Porcellino’s would be a place where someone like Tony Soprano could enjoy a cup of coffee or an espresso, as well as a place “where dads could come hang out.”

Along with a cafe menu, Porcellino's offers a full bar and nitro-brewed coffee. The restaurant also originally included an in-house butcher shop that sold hand-cut meats, but it was spun off from the cafe in late 2017. Ticer and Nick Scott now are co-owners of the butcher shop, which has been rebranded as City Block Salumeria.

Here's the full announcement:

We are excited to announce that Porcellino's Craft Butcher will relocate over the summer to a new location here in Memphis. We'll be sharing developments as they become more concrete and are excited about the possibilities.

In anticipation of the relocation, we will cease operations this Monday, May 27, 2018 at our 711 W. Brookhaven Cir location. You will still be able to get City Block Salumeria in the meanwhile. We thank all of our guests and teams who have enjoyed the space over the last three years. We can't wait to unveil our plans, and we'll do so soon. ?

We'll be posting more details as this story develops.