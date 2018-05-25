Last Word: St. Jude's Reach Across A Divide, One Beale Numbers and Draft Math

VOL. 133 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 25, 2018

To no one’s surprise the legal skirmish over Confederate monuments is on its way to the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Forrest family filed notice Thursday of their appeal of the Davidson County Chancery Court ruling of last week holding that the city of Memphis broke no laws in selling two parks, including the monuments in them, to a private nonprofit which then had the monuments removed.

Another big dollar figure out of St. Jude Thursday with an announcement of a $100 million plan to expand the global outreach of the children’s research hospital in its research. The goal of that expansion is to reach the children with cancer who live in impoverished countries and the estimate is that 80 percent of children with cancer live in those countries.

A more detailed review of the changes to the One Beale project at Beale and Riverside, which has seen a lot of changes over about 13 years. The proposal for an extension of the PILOT that goes to the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. next week says that if the developers can’t get this done by 2023 they will drop the bid for the incentives. This looks like the final version of a project that does not lack for ambition.

Also on the agenda at the CCRFC Tuesday is a six-story mixed use building near Loflin Yard. This is on the vacant lot at 27 W. Carolina. The specs call for 57 apartment units with 8,000 square feet of commercial space by developers Hamilton & Holliman.

Paul Young, head of the city’s HCD division, maps out next steps now that the city has an expansion approved by the state for what it can use Tourism Development Zone sales tax revenue for.

Bill Kinkade, senior vice president of Champion Awards and a Mississippi state representative, is the new president of the 2018 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association, the bowl’s board announced Thursday. Kinkade has been on the board of the football classic for the last 16 years. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is 60 years old this year.

Don Wade’s Press Box column is an interesting mix of a National Hockey League expansion team in the Stanley Cup finals and what that tells us about the Grizz #4 pick in the upcoming NBA draft and what the Grizz experience on the franchise’s arrival in Memphis should tell the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The deal that sent a Cardinals outfielder to Oakland to be near his mother near the end of her life brought Max Schrock to Memphis after Schrock pulled a muscle on the first day of spring training with the Cardinals. Pete Wickham reports Schrock has found a place with the Redbirds in the most unusual deal.

Eight looking at the Aug. 2 special election for Memphis City Council and one of the eight has filed so far with plenty of time to the June 21 filing deadline at the Election Commission.

The Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association was founded in the turmoil of 1968 in Memphis and the 50th anniversary of MIFA's founding this fall will serve as a sort of finale to the MLK observances in the city that started around February. We talk with Sally Jones Heinz, the current CEO of MIFA and Jeanne Danziger, a former MIFA staffer and now a volunteer there, on “Behind The Headlines” about the past and the present. The show airs Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WKNO-TV.

The cover story by Patrick Lantrip in the new edition of our weekly, The Memphis News, is a survey of Crosstown – not Crosstown Concourse – but the area around the readapated landmark where commercial and residential growth is coming to life, slowly so far less than a year after the concourse’s opening. And the hard earned development comes with its own lessons about build it and they will come.

The PDF of the new issue is up now on this website. The hard copies go in the racks Friday morning and the online version of the cover story goes up here Friday afternoon.