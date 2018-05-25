VOL. 133 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 25, 2018

Southern College of Optometry, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative and the Memphis Business Group on Health will host a preview screening of “To Err is Human” and panel discussion on reducing medical errors Friday, May 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in SCO’s East/West classroom, 1245 Madison Ave. The film, set to be released in November, explores the United States’ third-leading cause of death, medical mistakes. Afterward, representatives from Baptist Memorial Health Care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Saint Francis Health Care and Regional One Health will discuss preventable medical mistakes and how their systems can work together to reduce errors. Cost is free; registration is required. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis hosts an opening reception for Pinkney Herbert’s “Full Tilt” Friday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Herbert’s paintings will be on display through June 23. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Project ChildSafe Memphis will give away free gun locks at all 30 of Memphis’ community and senior centers starting Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28. Project ChildSafe Memphis and its partners have distributed more than 9,000 gun locks since the program launched in October. Visit projectchildsafe.org for details and memphistn.gov for a list of community and senior centers.

Memphis in May International Festival’s Great American River Run returns Saturday, May 26, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and leads racers along the banks of the Mississippi River, while 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and leads runners on a route through Downtown Memphis. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow on the river bluff. Registration includes free admission to 901Fest later in the day. Visit memphisinmay.org for details.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis food, music, people and culture, takes place Saturday, May 26, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. Highlights of the event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, features Memphis music throughout the day, local food and beverages, creative arts tent, cornhole tournament, air show (6 p.m.) and fireworks finale (9:30 p.m.). Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.

Ballet on Wheels Dance School & Company present end-of-season performances of “Annie: The Dance-sical” Saturday, May 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets start at $22.50 at ticketmaster.com. Visit balletonwheels.org for details.

Summer Symphony at the Live Garden, featuring guest artist Wynonna and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, takes place Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5:30) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, and to stay for the fireworks finale. General admission lawn seats start at $30; VIP table seating available. Visit summersymphonylive.com.

The Memphis Area Daylily Society hosts its annual show and sale Sunday, May 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Admission is free and open to the public. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.