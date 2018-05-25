Draft Calls for Confederate Monuments' Relocation Outside Shelby County

VOL. 133 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 25, 2018

The private nonprofit corporation that had Confederate monuments removed from two city parks last December wants to transfer statues of Confederate president Jefferson Davis and Confederate general, slave trader and Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest to a nonprofit that will relocate the statues somewhere outside Shelby County.

That is among the suggested conditions for a request for proposal Memphis Greenspace Inc. is preparing once litigation over the matter ends.

“Statue must remain in the new location for a period of not less than 25 years before it can be relocated again,” reads a draft of the RFP sent Thursday, May 25, in a letter to Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam by Greenspace president Van Turner. “Statue cannot be relocated to Shelby County, whether on public or private property, at any time, and such restriction will be contractual and binding.”

Memphis Greenspace bought Health Science and Memphis Parks from the city for $1,000 each in December, including the monuments in both parks, and had the monuments removed.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled this month that the sale of the parks and the removal of the monuments was legal. The Sons of Confederate Veterans and descendants of Forrest, the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit, have filed a notice of appeal and Lyle has stayed her order pending the appeal.

Turner wrote Haslam that Greenspace wants the state’s help in evaluating the offers for the monuments and making a decision on who should get them.

Other qualifications in the draft RFP include:

•Public access to the statues as a requirement.

•Removing the pedestals the Davis and Forrest statues once stood on which remain in the parks

•The new owners pay all costs for relocation of the statues and pedestals and restoration of parkland after the removal.

•Greenspace also wants to know why an organization wants to take ownership and evidence of community support for the organization.

Turner also wrote Haslam that the Forrest and Davis monuments, remain stored at an undisclosed location and have not been damaged.

Turner reiterated that Greenspace has no plans to move the graves of Forrest and his wife that are at the base of the pedestal in Health Sciences Park where the equestrian monument to him stood until it was removed last December.

“Let me assure you the graves have and will remain untouched absent the descendants’ request to have the remains relocated,” Turner wrote Haslam.