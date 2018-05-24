Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 24, 2018

US Airlines Expect Record Number of Summer Travelers

The Associated Press

Updated 2:58PM
Planes will be packed as Americans head out on summer vacations this year.

Airlines for America, a trade group that represents most major U.S. carriers, forecast Wednesday that 246.1 million passengers – about 2.7 million a day – will fly on a U.S. airline between June 1 and Aug. 31.

That would be a 3.7 percent increase from last year's record.

The group's chief economist, John Heimlich, credits a strong economy, rising household net worth, and low fares. The CEOs of American Airlines and United Airlines have warned, however, that rising fuel prices are likely to lead to higher fares.

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the peak travel season. Last summer the airline group predicted a 4 percent increase, which turned out to be too low.

