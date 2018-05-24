VOL. 133 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 24, 2018

Council Delays Ordinances To De-Annex 2 Areas

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday, May 22, again delayed votes on third and final reading of two de-annexation ordinances. One would de-annex uninhabited flood plain land in southwest Memphis, while the other would de-annex the part of Eads within the Memphis city limits.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has said the city wants to delay final approval to see if the Tennessee Legislature will drop pending bills that could allow for de-annexation by referendum of areas going back as far as 1998.

In other action Tuesday, council members approved a five-lot single-family residential development at 4171 Poplar Ave. at Williamsburg. The development by Worldwide Property Hub LLC includes some conditions added by neighboring homeowners.

The council also approved a self-storage facility by Sekure Park LLC at 12505 E. U.S. 64 near Collierville-Arlington Road and set a June 5 date for a hearing and vote on a request by the developers of One Beale to close a portion of Wagner Place north of Pontotoc Avenue.

Council members also gave final approval to a set of amendments to the Unified Development Code. The amendments include requiring a special-use permit for construction debris landfills on land zoned light industrial. Landowners can now put such landfills on light industrial property “by right,” meaning they don’t need any approval.

Another amendment requires changes in the ownership of used-car lots to come back to the council for approval of continued use of the lots.

The Shelby County Commission still must approve those amendments, as well as one that would tighten restrictions on wedding chapels on land zoned agricultural.

– Bill Dries

Medical District, ALSAC Team Up for Art Installation

ALSAC and the Memphis Medical District Collaborative have partnered to bring an award-winning international art installation to the Bluff City.

Designed by the Parisian architectural firm Atelier YokYok, Treedom is a functional piece of art that can be used in a multitude of ways, including live music performances, yoga classes, community meetings, or just enjoying the space for a meal.

Treedom Memphis will be installed on A.W. Willis between Second and Third streets, with a public opening day celebration to held on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be the first time a Treedom installation has been created in the United States.

“About a year ago, we started a conversation with the community, businesses and ALSAC. Unanimously, everyone loved Treedom for its beauty and flexibility,” MMDC program manager Susannah Barton said in a statement. “We worked together to execute a plan on bringing this international public art project to Memphis – and more specifically the Medical District.”

Treedom Memphis will also include original artwork by Cat Peña, landscaping enhancements, and artistic enhancements by The Artist Commons.

For more information, visit facebook.com/TreedomMemphis or mdcollaborative.org.

– Patrick Lantrip

Minority Entrepreneurs To Host ‘Spring Fling’ Friday

The Minority Entrepreneurs will hold a Spring Fling Network Mix and Mingle on Friday, May 25, at the Memphis Marriott East, 5795 Poplar Ave. This monthly gathering provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to network and market their products or services to more than 200 attendees.

The event starts at 8 p.m., and admission is free. Complimentary wine and appetizers are served in a relaxed setting designed to encourage dialogue and collaboration.

The Minority Entrepreneurs was created last October by seasoned business owners Leah and Douglass Wooten of Progressive Realty Services and Property Management, and Charlton “Chuck” Hildreth of Pascal Construction. They were later joined by several other minority entrepreneurs and together they serve as the core operating members of Minority Entrepreneurs.

Small businesses are vital to the growth of the economy. According to 2016 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, small businesses provide 55 percent of all jobs and 66 percent of all net new jobs since the 1970s. However, only 50 percent of small businesses will survive five years or more. ME is combating this through its efforts. In the future, ME plans to expand its offerings with a membership package suited to the needs of entrepreneurs.

Minority businesses owners who wish to participate can purchase vendor booths for $75. Spots are still available and can be reserved by calling 901-303-3993 or emailing mevendors@gmail.com. Visit facebook.com/minorityentrepreneurs for more information.

– Don Wade

Remington College Adds New Health Care Program

Remington College is expanding the offerings at its Memphis campus with the addition of a patient care technician diploma program. Enrollment is open, with classes to start soon.

The program provides training in serving patients’ basic needs and working alongside other health care professionals, including the basic elements of patient care and medical terminology.

Students will be trained for a number of entry-level positions, including patient care technician, patient transporter, personal care aide, mental health technician, phlebotomist and medication aide. Such positions are available in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and home health agencies.

The program is divided into eight four-week academic periods, and it typically takes 32 weeks for full-time students to complete, according to Remington.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for nursing assistants and orderlies is expected to grow by 11 percent from 2016 to 2026, which is faster than the average for all occupations.

Lake Mary, Florida-based Remington College is a nonprofit that operates 15 college campuses throughout the U.S., offering career-focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. Its Memphis campus is located at 2710 Nonconnah Blvd.

– Daily News staff