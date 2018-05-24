One Beale Devlopers Present New Plan to DMC

VOL. 133 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 24, 2018

The developers of the ambitious One Beale project have again reworked their plans and are seeking another deadline extension from the Downtown Memphis Commission to close on the nine-figure deal.

In July 2015, Carlisle Corp. was awarded a 20-year PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-tax) and a $10 million contribution toward a public parking garage its $160 million One Beale project from the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., however these plans were eventually put on hold in August 2017 after what they said was a “difficult year.”

The original plans envisioned two high-rise towers at 245 and 263 Wagner Pl. containing a 280 apartment units, a 225-room hotel, and a 500-space public parking garage, but the acquisition of an adjacent parcel caused the Carlisles to go back to the drawing board.

“The project was paused and redesigned once the Carlisle family was able to purchase key property on the east side of Wagner Pl. from the Ellis family in 2016,” a DMC staff report reads in part. “At that point, the Carlisle family modified the site plan and scope to reflect the new site.”

Now with its footprint more than doubled, Carlisle plans on developing the project in two phases, the first of which would carry a $111 million price tag.

The new plans now call for a 201-plus-room hotel with 20,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, a 227-unit apartment building with 10,000 square feet of office and 7,000 square feet of retail, and a up to 490-space parking garage.

Additionally, the former Ellis Machine Shops, located at the northwest corner or Dr. M.L. King Jr. Avenue and Front Street will be developed into a “future commercial use” as the Carlisles explore the financial feasibility of a possible adaptive reuse for several of the existing buildings on site.

DMC staff indicated they were in full support of the new plans and the CCRFC board will vote on the extension during its May 29 meeting.