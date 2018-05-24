VOL. 133 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 24, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Taste of the Garden May 24 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join MBG’s Blair Combest for a tasting of treats that use ingredients from the garden. Bring your favorite beverage to enjoy during the demonstration. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Southern College of Optometry, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative and the Memphis Business Group on Health will host a preview screening of “To Err is Human” and panel discussion on reducing medical errors Friday, May 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in SCO’s East/West classroom, 1245 Madison Ave. The film explores the United States’ third-leading cause of death, medical mistakes. Afterward, representatives from Baptist Memorial Health Care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Saint Francis Health Care and Regional One Health will discuss preventable medical mistakes and how their systems can work together to reduce errors. Cost is free; registration is required. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis hosts an opening reception for Pinkney Herbert’s “Full Tilt” Friday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Herbert’s paintings will be on display through June 23. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Memphis in May International Festival’s Great American River Run returns Saturday, May 26, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and leads racers along the banks of the Mississippi River, while 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and leads runners on a route through Downtown Memphis. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow on the river bluff. Registration includes free admission to 901Fest later in the day. Visit memphisinmay.org for details.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis food, music, people and culture, takes place Saturday, May 26, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. Highlights of the event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, features Memphis music throughout the day, local food and beverages, creative arts tent, cornhole tournament, air show (6 p.m.) and fireworks finale (9:30 p.m.). Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.