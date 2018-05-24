Beale Street Bucks Comeback Recommended as Lawsuit Dismissed

VOL. 133 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 24, 2018

The federal court lawsuit over the Beale Street Bucks program has been dismissed with all sides working on details of a settlement out of court.

And a security consultant hired by a Beale Street task force is recommending that the entertainment district reinstitute some new version of the program that the Memphis City Council abolished almost a year ago independent of the lawsuit.

The program was a cover charge of first $10 and then $5 to get into the entertainment district on spring and summer Saturday nights after 10 p.m. When the charge was $10, merchants in the district included coupons worth $8 on purchases at their businesses

“Many of the council members have expressed that we took a vote and the council did away with Beale Street Bucks,” said council chairman Berlin Boyd who is also chairman of the task force that hired security consultant Peter Ashwin of Event Risk Management Solutions of Boise, Idaho.

“He is and was recommending that we enact a Beale Street Bucks program,” Boyd said of Ashwin. “In his overall findings he said that is something that can control the crowd and reduce the risk of stampedes.”

Ashwin is a former Australian Army Special Forces officer who has served as a consultant to six Olympic games, the 2010 G8 Summit and a lot of festivals, including the Memphis In May International Festival.

His firm is being paid up to $50,000 from the $257,779 in spring and summer Saturday night cover charges collected on Beale Street before the council ended the practice last June.

Council members questioned where the money went in a district owned by the city. That included questions about the revenue being used by merchants for security measures – a financial responsibility that is supposed to be the merchants under terms of their leases.

The council and the task force also found that the use of the coupons or $8 rebate came with rules that varied from business to business with some prohibiting the use of the coupons to pay a second cover charge to get in individual clubs or not allowing the coupons to be used for alcoholic beverages. The task force also found instances where individual businesses offered to let those waiting in line at the cover charge checkpoints duck the line and enter their businesses through a back entrance for a single cover charge.

The lawsuit, filed originally as a pro se lawsuit in August 2016 by Lucille Catron, director of the Beale Street Development Corp., alleged that the cover charge on spring and summer Saturday nights during the street’s peak season was racially motivated and unconstitutional. She and other plaintiffs sued the city, the Downtown Memphis Commission – which manages the day to day affairs of the district for the city of Memphis, and the Beale Street Merchants Association.

The city was dismissed as a defendant earlier this year leaving the DMC.

The legal matter was set to go to trial this past Monday but U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes signed a dismissal order for the DMC the Friday before the trial date after all sides agree to have it dismissed “with prejudice” – meaning it cannot be refiled or brought back up again.

“I think any time you can compromise – either in politics or a legal matter – is a good thing,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “I think that’s a good step forward.”

Strickland says the Beale Street Bucks program helped to make the district safer – a contention the merchants association has also pushed on the task force.

“I’ve long said we need Beale Street Bucks there. Beale Street Bucks has maintained the safety on the street,” Strickland said Wednesday. “When Beale Street Bucks has not been in operation you’ve had surges and some people have gotten hurt in a stampede. It’s interesting this outside consultant looked at all possibilities and is coming back with, ‘Well, Beale Street Bucks is the way to go.’”

But Boyd said Ashwin’s findings thus far indicate that the problems are not unique to Saturday nights after 10 p.m.

“None of the stampedes are tied to a certain night or how large or how small the crowd is,” Boyd said of Ashwin’s findings. “He’s coming back to look at larger crowds and what typically occurs. There are no real hot spots that determine what creates stampedes. We’re definitely going to continue with the crowd study to make sure that we can find amenable solutions to end the debate of what’s best for Beale Street and how we handle Beale Street security.”

And Ashwin’s specific recommendation on the cover charge is certain to prompt debate on a council that voted to abolish any kind of cover charge.

“Once we get the recommendation I’m sure there will be robust discussion and a big debate,” Boyd said of what is part of a larger discussion the task force is having and hopes to make recommendations on.

“It’s pretty much trying to figure it out from security hot spots to crowd control areas to how to re-engage the police that are down there,” he said. “There are several ways to reduce the crowd lines that basically happen at one end of the street. … We’re just trying to create a flow or an environment that will be receptive and conducive for everyone visiting Beale Street.”