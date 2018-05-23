Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 23, 2018

University of Arkansas Proposes Higher Fees, Flat Tuition

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A University of Arkansas System proposal is calling for flat tuition and increased mandatory fees for in-state students at four-year schools.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the proposed tuition and fee rates were released Monday ahead of this week's system board of trustees meeting.

Increasing fees would cause annual costs to rise by more than $500 in the 2018-19 year for students at the Pine Bluff and Little Rock campuses. The Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Monticello campuses would see more modest increases in mandatory fees.

The proposal comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked the state's public universities in January to halt any in-state tuition increases for the 2018-19 school year. Lawmakers in March approved $9.4 million in extra funding to implement what they call a productivity-based funding formula, based partly on how many credentials students earn.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 83 170 7,919
MORTGAGES 93 201 9,400
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 32 40 1,398
BUILDING PERMITS 113 243 16,850
BANKRUPTCIES 50 105 5,511
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 69 3,017
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 28 75 3,325
MARRIAGE LICENSES 33 70 1,758

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.