University of Arkansas Proposes Higher Fees, Flat Tuition

VOL. 133 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 23, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A University of Arkansas System proposal is calling for flat tuition and increased mandatory fees for in-state students at four-year schools.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the proposed tuition and fee rates were released Monday ahead of this week's system board of trustees meeting.

Increasing fees would cause annual costs to rise by more than $500 in the 2018-19 year for students at the Pine Bluff and Little Rock campuses. The Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Monticello campuses would see more modest increases in mandatory fees.

The proposal comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked the state's public universities in January to halt any in-state tuition increases for the 2018-19 school year. Lawmakers in March approved $9.4 million in extra funding to implement what they call a productivity-based funding formula, based partly on how many credentials students earn.

