Louie’s Wakes Up

After more than a decade, Sleep Out Louie, Memphis’ favorite fictional vagabond, is returning to the Bluff City. For nearly 20 years, the popular neighborhood bar at 88 Union Ave. was a mainstay for Downtowners and tourists alike who enjoyed the casual atmosphere and vast collection of donated ties, until it closed in 2007 to make room for the Mesquite Chop House.

Now Sleep Out Louie’s has found a new home right next to ServiceMaster’s new home at 150 Peabody Place and hosted a public reopening celebration on Tuesday, May 22.

“We have been looking for the last two or three years for a landing place for Sleep Out Louie’s,” co-owner Preston Lamm of River City Management Group said.

As his company was scouting for a visible area with a lot of foot traffic, Lamm said he was contacted by a high-profile local family.

“The Belz operation contacted me about the space they have in 150 Peabody Place next to ServiceMaster,” he said. “We saw that it was a good location and that Second Street is a very viable corridor Downtown. We felt like it was just the right time to bring it back, and the right place.”

The new location hopes to draw heavily from the hundreds of workers who are in and out of ServiceMaster’s 320,000-square-foot headquarters in the old Peabody Place Mall. A direct back-door access point will be installed for the employees in addition to its main entrance on Second Street.

“You wouldn’t believe the phone calls I’ve received from people who found out we were reopening and wanted to bring back their tie,” Lamm said. “They all have fond memories and I think a great number of them will come back.”

For its second iteration, Lamm said they were looking to modernize the menu and décor while still keeping the neighborhood bar atmosphere it was known for.

The bar draws its name from a fictitious lawyer who was fed up with his bland corporate lifestyle and eventually quit his job by telling his boss he would “rather sleep out in the cold than work another day like this.”

“In the early days, we had actors who played Sleep Out Louie,” Lamm said. “We actually had him get married at one of the alley parties.”

However, according to the bar’s new menu, life for the imaginary attorney took a turn for the worse since 2007, as he went through a divorce and stint in rehab before quitting and finding his way back to Memphis.

“Obviously, it’s based loosely on a fictional character, but I think it’s more of an attitude, like a shuck off my tie and let loose,” general manager and part owner Christina Knapp said.

When designing the menu, Knapp said they geared it toward busy professionals who may need to get in and get out quickly.

“It’s not that you’re getting less food, it’s just designed to be fresh and fast,” she said.

Her favorite item on the menu is the Hot Bar Pretzel.

“It’s just so good,” she said. “It comes with a salted caramel sauce that is to die for. It also comes with a Gouda cheese sauce, but I’m partial to the caramel.”

Sleep Out Louie’s will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate Downtown’s lunch, dinner, happy hour and late-night crowd.