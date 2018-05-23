VOL. 133 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Tennessee Brewery Developer Pull $12M Permit for Phase 2

Developers of the Tennessee Brewery redevelopment project have filed a $12.7 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to move forward with phase two of their Brewery District plans.

The permit for “new construction” lists Patton & Taylor Enterprises as the contractor and Shapiro & Co. as the architect.

Last June, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. awarded William Orgel, Jay Lindy and Adam Slovis, representing 495 TN Partners, a 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive to build an additional four-story building near the southwest corner of Butler Avenue and Tennessee Street. The building, which they estimated would cost around $12.3 million, includes 130 apartment units and 1,611 square feet of commercial space.

It is slated to be built on the northern section of the garage property, known as the Bottle Shop, which housed a furniture warehouse before it was demolished by the previous owners.

The former brewery was converted to a mixed-use building with 46 apartment units and 13,500 square feet of commercial and office space during phase one of the redevelopment project. The first phase also included construction of a new six-floor, 88-unit residential building as well as a four-story, 339-space public parking garage with 3,800 square feet of commercial space and 18 residential “flex” units.

– Patrick Lantrip

Former MLGW Head Morris Joins Friends of the Earth

Attorney and former Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division president Herman Morris has joined the environmental group Friends of the Earth as an adviser.

The group’s senior adviser is David Freeman, former chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority board. The organization has been critical of TVA’s environmental practices and its plans for a grid access fee incorporated into the rate it charges utilities, including MLGW, for electricity.

Morris said the organization’s goal is to help keep utility costs to citizens low.

“Customers who live below the poverty line pay a larger percentage of their income for utility services,” Morris said in a written statement. “But when families can conserve energy, they save money and ultimately gain more economic power to help build and support themselves and make a stronger city.”

– Bill Dries

Crosstown Concourse Wins New Urbanism Award

Crosstown Concourse took home the grand prize at the Congress for the New Urbanism’s 17th annual Charter Awards. The awards honor local governments, developers, architects, urban designers and others for projects that improve the quality of lives for those who live, work and play in the areas.

Sears Crosstown’s readaptation into the mixed-use Crosstown Concourse, which opened last August, was designed by the architecture, planning and design firm Looney Ricks Kiss.

“The project teaches what can happen when typical models of development are put aside in favor of local reinvestment and direct community engagement,” said LRK principal Tony Pellicciotti in a written statement. “Crosstown Concourse stepped beyond its peers’ rehabilitation model and envisioned an entirely new collaboration between a structure and the people it serves.”

LRK worked in association with DIALOG on the redevelopment of the 1.5 million-square-foot building as a “vertical urban village” envisioned for the circa-1927 Sears regional store and distribution center. The concourse encompasses 265 apartments, 20 percent of which are affordable housing; a public charter school; a YMCA; health care facilities; restaurants; shops; and a 425-seat theater.

CNU is an international nonprofit organization whose 2,600 members include leaders in design, development, policy, implementation and activism.

– Bill Dries

NASCAR Memphis 150 Scheduled for June 2

NASCAR will make its only visit to the Mid-South region June 2 at Memphis International Raceway for the K&N East Series Memphis 150, presented by AutoZone.

After an eight-year absence, NASCAR returned to Millington’s Memphis International Raceway in 2017. Second-generation star Harrison Burton won at MIR’s 3/4-mile oval last June on his way to capturing the K&N East Series championship.

The K&N Series has served as a launching pad for many of today’s top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stars. The top three finishers in this year’s Daytona 500 – Austin Dillon, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Joey Logano – raced in the K&N Series, as did defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. and other fan favorites like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Adult tickets start at $20 and feature practice, qualifying, drivers’ autograph session and the race, all on June 2. Tickets are $5 for children 6 to 12, and those 5 and younger are admitted free.

The VIP Driver Meet & Greet Experience, available for $89, includes a meet and greet, lunch with the drivers and access to VIP tent hospitality throughout the day.

NASCAR pit passes are also available. They are $40 for NASCAR members and $50 for nonmembers. The pit pass provides access to the infield and garage area with the chance to get up close to the drivers and crew members as they prepare for the race.

For more details, go to racemir.com.

– Don Wade

TCOG Files Lawsuit to Open Opioid Lawsuit Filed by State

The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government and the Knoxville News Sentinel filed a motion Tuesday, May 22, to intervene in the state of Tennessee’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma over its marketing of opioids.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the lawsuit May 15 in Knoxville Circuit Court, and filed it under seal for 10 days to give Purdue the opportunity to seek a protective order as it has done in similar cases in other states.

Slatery said last week he hoped the 270-page lawsuit would become public after 10 days because “the complaint involves a matter of immense public concern and the defendant is unlikely to show specific harm as a result from disclosure of the complaint.”

The TCOG and News Sentinel motion seeks to intervene to oppose any order the court might impose “restricting public access to any records, exhibits, testimony, pleadings and other materials of any kind or nature received by the court in the course of this litigation.”

TCOG and the newspaper argue “a compelling interest by the citizens in the state of Tennessee pertaining to information regarding this issue.”

– Bill Dries

GTx Releases More Data From Enobosarm Phase 2 Trial

Memphis-based biopharmaceutical company GTx Inc. has released more data supporting the use of its enobosarm drug to treat postmenopausal women with stress urinary incontinence, the most common type of incontinence in women.

The additional results from the phase two proof-of-concept trial were part of a presentation made at the 2018 American Urological Association annual meeting, which wrapped up Monday, May 21, in San Francisco.

Among the results, all 18 women who received 3 mg enobosarm reduced the number of SUI episodes they experienced each day by at least 50 percent at the end of the 12-week treatment period. In addition, GTx said no serious adverse effects were reported, and the reported adverse events were “minimal.”

Dr. Kenneth M. Peters, chairman of urology at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and the principal investigator in the trial, also provided an update on the reduction in incontinence episodes (a secondary endpoint of the trial), which lasted well beyond the 12-week treatment period. Patients are being followed for up to seven months post-treatment to assess enobosarm’s duration of effect. To date, no patient, including the 17 patients who have reached seven months, has returned to her baseline level of SUI episodes, according to GTx.

In addition to the phase two proof-of-concept clinical trial, GTx is also conducting a larger, ongoing, placebo-controlled phase two trial called ASTRID (Assessing Enobosarm for Stress Urinary Incontinence Disorder). Top-line results are expected early in the fourth quarter.

“We now look forward to completing the ASTRID trial, which was designed with the same primary endpoint as the proof-of-concept trial, to determine whether clinically meaningful improvements in SUI are similarly achieved in this almost 500-person double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial,” Peters said in a statement.

– Daily News staff