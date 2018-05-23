Cavs Need Road Win for LeBron To Make 8th Straight NBA Finals

VOL. 133 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 23, 2018

And so now it’s LeBron James vs. the Boston Celtics and their home-court advantage in what is now a best-of-three Eastern Conference Finals.

James scored 44 points and became the NBA’s all-time leader in postseason baskets made as the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 4 111-102 to even the series at 2-2. Neither team has won on the road in this series, which now shifts back to Boston for Game 5. If LeBron is to make the NBA Finals an eighth straight time, his team will have to find a way to win a road game.

The Celtics, however, can advance just by staying unbeaten at home (9-0 at home postseason while just 1-6 on the road.)

“It’s hard to win on the road, as we found out here,” Boston’s Al Horford said after Game 4.

After two straight victories, wiping out the Celtics’ 2-0 lead, the momentum will ride with the visitors leading up to Game 5. Cleveland, however, is more than just a little reliant on James, who is averaging 32 points, 6.8 rebounds and 9 assists in this series while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics had four players score 15 or more points in Game 4, but after James, the Cavs’ high scorer was Kyle Korver with 14 points off the bench (and all his points came in the first half).

James made 17-of-28 field goals in Game 4 and exploited Boston’s defense.

Said Celtics coach Brad Stevens: “He’s the best in the game at evaluating the court and figuring out what he wants and where he wants it.”

That has an ominous sound to it for the Celtics, given that what James wants most is to bring the NBA Finals back to Cleveland.

Athlon: Bama Wins National Title, Mississippi State Cracks Top 15

Athlon Sports decided to skip the traditional preseason Top 25 in college football this year and go straight to what the poll would look like after the national championship game. With Alabama ranked No. 1 that means Athlon has the Crimson Tide winning for the third time in four seasons. Clemson, which won it all in 2016, is projected to finish No. 2 in the poll after the next national championship game.

Alabama was one of six SEC teams in the projected final poll, followed by 3. Georgia. 7. Auburn. 14. Mississippi State. 17. Florida. 25. Texas A&M.

In part, here is what Athlon said about MSU: “New coach Joe Moorhead is stepping into one of the best situations of any first-year coach in 2018. The Bulldogs won nine games under Dan Mullen last season and return most of that core. Moorhead transformed Penn State’s offense into one of nation’s most explosive attacks over the last two years and inherits a group that averaged 32 points a game in 2017 … A non-conference road trip to Kansas State provides an intriguing non-conference affair, and Mississippi State hosts Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M in key conference swing games. Assuming the coaching transition is seamless (as most expect), the Bulldogs should push for 10 victories in 2018.”

No American Athletic Conference teams, including the University of Memphis, were projected to be in the final Top 25.

Cardinals’ Hicks Breaking the Speed Limit

St. Louis rookie right-hander Jordan Hicks fired a pitch at 105.1 mph last Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He also threw another at 105 mph and two topped 104 mph, all of the readings according to Statcast. He grew up watching lefty Aroldis Chapman, who in 2016 threw a pitch that was clocked at 105.1 mph.

Hicks faced six batters Sunday and recorded four outs with two walks. But he only struck out one hitter and in 22 innings this season he has fanned just nine batters while walking 16.

How is this possible, you may fairly wonder?

Hicks relies on a sinking two-seam fastball with good movement (yes, at 105) and not a four-seam fastball. This means he tends to be pitching down in the zone and then the hitters, because of that velocity, are shortening up their swings to make contact. Usually, that contact produces a weak ground ball.

Jeff Passan, an MLB writer for Yahoo Sports, consulted Brooks Baseball and turned up this stunning stat through games of Sunday, May 20: Out of the 236 pitchers to have thrown at least 20 innings this season, Hicks ranks 235th in strikeout rate. In fact, before Sunday he had thrown 229 sinking fastballs and hitters had swung and missed just 20 times, according to Brooks.

Hicks is just 21 years old and has a lot of developing to do as a pitcher. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty struck out 13 in his 7 2/3 innings Sunday, but was left to marvel at Hicks.

“I wish I could do that,” Flaherty said. “That’s the only thing going through everybody’s mind: I wish I could throw the ball 105 mph.”