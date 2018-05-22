VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Memphis City Council To Fill Vacancy Tuesday

Memphis City Council members fill a vacancy on the 13-member body Tuesday, May 22.

The Super District 9 seat was vacated earlier this month by the resignation of first-term council member Philip Spinosa, who resigned to become senior vice president of the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Chairman’s Circle.

Council members will consider seven citizens who applied for the vacancy.

They are: Ford Canale, a golf coach at Christian Brothers High School; Kenneth Whalum Jr., pastor of New Olivet Baptist Church and a former member of the Memphis City Schools board and Shelby County Schools board; Erika Sugarmon, a Shelby County Schools teacher; Charley Burch, a Realtor and music producer; Lisa Moore, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of Memphis; Marvin White Jr., a FedEx customer experience and innovation manager; and Jimmy White.

The appointee to the seat will serve until the winner of a special election on the Aug. 2 ballot is certified by the Shelby County Election Commission.

Candidates in that race have until June 21 to file their qualifying petitions with the election commission.

– Bill Dries

Sleep Out Louie’s Reopens Tuesday

The reincarnation of Downtown bar Sleep Out Louie’s opens Tuesday, May 22, more than a decade after it closed.

Sleep Out Louie’s, whose 19-year run on Union Avenue between Front and North Main streets ended in 2007, is reopening at 150 Peabody Place. The new location is in what was once the Peabody Place mall and is now ServiceMaster’s global headquarters, and the bar has an entrance inside the complex as well as a street entrance.

Sleep Out Louie’s is co-owned by Beale Street veteran Preston Lamm of River City Management Group, and RCMG will also handle operations.

River City Management Group’s other properties include several Beale Street mainstays, including Rum Boogie Cafe and King’s Palace Cafe; Spindini on South Main Street; and four Mesquite Chop House locations, including one in the original Sleep Out Louie’s location on Union.

Lamm said the new location was the idea of Belz Enterprises, which owns Peabody Place.

“They were looking for a restaurant close by to serve the hundreds of employees who were moving Downtown,” Lamm said in a written statement. “Ron Belz asked us about bringing Sleep Out Louie’s back, and that’s just what we’ve done.”

– Bill Dries

Campbell Clinic Pulls $3.2M Building Permit

Campbell Clinic has filed a $3.2 million building permit application with construction code enforcement officials to move forward with its $30 million campus expansion in Germantown. The permit to construct a four-story building at 7887 Wolf River Blvd. lists Flintco Inc. as the contractor and The Reaves Firm as the engineer.

The orthopedics clinic bought the 5-acre parcel in 1992 and held it in reserve for future expansion.

The new facility will house outpatient orthopedic clinical space, expanded physical therapy and imaging suites, and an ambulatory surgery center with eight operating rooms, among other features.

In January, Campbell Clinic was awarded an eight-year retention payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive from the Germantown Industrial Development Board for the 120,000-square-foot facility next to its current location, 1400 S. Germantown Road. It is scheduled to break ground Thursday, May 24, at noon.

The project will result in the retention of 280 jobs, and over the next three years will create 185 new jobs with an average wage of more than $67,000, according to Campbell Clinic.

In addition to the new medical building, Campbell plans to renovate its existing orthopedic clinic, physical therapy building and surgery center.

– Patrick Lantrip

NAI Saig’s Martin Appointed To SIOR Board of Directors

Hank Martin, vice president of NAI Saig Co., has been elected southeast regional director of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

In that role, Martin will oversee the chapters in the southeast region to help ensure SIOR’s goals and objectives are met. He’s also tasked with providing guidance and leadership to the chapters and ensuring they are informed about board actions and initiatives.

After serving a two-year term, regional directors serve two years on the SIOR Nominating Committee.

SIOR is a global professional office and industrial real estate organization that certifies commercial real estate service providers with the SIOR designation, based on achievement, knowledge, accountability and ethical standards. The organization has more than 3,200 members in 685 cities and 36 countries.

As vice president and business manager at NAI Saig, Martin manages the day-to-day operationes of the brokerage team and executes the company’s long-term goals.

Martin earned his SIOR designation in 2007 and has held various leadership roles with the organization, including chapter treasurer, vice president, president and membership chair.

– Daily News staff

Grizz Gaming Falls To Cavs Legion GC

Grizz Gaming lost for the first time in regular season play via a 62-52 decision against Cavs Legion GC Saturday, May 19, at the NBA 2K League studio in New York. Grizz Gaming is now 1-1 on the season.

The team from Cleveland would extend the lead to five (28-23) by halftime even though Grizz Gaming had a solid half defensively, forcing Cavs Legion GC to shoot 11-of-26 from the field. But the Cavs dominated the offensive glass and seemed to have an answer every time the Grizz made it a one-possession game.

Despite a couple of threes from Troy Minott II (T H R E A T) early in the third and an and-one from Mehyar Ahmed-Hassan (AuthenticAfrican) that cut the deficit to 37-34, Cavs Legion GC continued their rebounding ways and went on a 13-2 run before taking a 48-38 lead into the final period. Ultimately, Cleveland’s team outrebounded Memphis 25-15.

AuthenticAfrican again led Grizz Gaming with 21 points while logging six assists, four rebounds and two blocks on 10-of-15 shooting. T H R E A T (12 points) and Antonio Saldivar (UniversalPhenom) also scored in double figures. UniversalPhenom finished two boards shy of a double-double (10 points, eight rebounds).

Grizz Gaming continues regular season play Saturday, May 26, with a doubleheader in Week 3 action. The team will match up with Kings Guard Gaming at 3 p.m. Central before taking on Jazz Gaming at 6 p.m. Central. Both games will be played at the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City.

– Don Wade

Memphis Softball Players Earn All-Region Honors

For the first time in program history, the University of Memphis softball team has landed two players on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region team as announced by the NFCA.

Senior shortstop Kyler Trosclair Klatt was named to the second team while freshman Baylee Smith was tabbed to the third team.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the association’s 10 regions with first-, second- and third-team selections. NFCA member coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all the honorees now become eligible for selection to the 2018 NFCA Division I All-American squads.

This is the first time Trosclair Klatt has been named to an All-Region team. Lindsay Crowdus was the last Tiger to earn the recognition after her record-breaking year in 2017.

Trosclair Klatt also was named Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference for her record-breaking efforts this season.

The Houma, Louisiana, native finished this season with a team-leading .405 batting average, 79 hits, eight triples and an on-base percentage of .456.

As one of the most prolific hitters in program history, Trosclair Klatt walks away from the game as a career .355 hitter and is the all-time Memphis leader in career runs scored, hits and stolen bases.

Smith, a Henderson, Tenn., native, made an immediate impact as a true freshman, earning Second-Team All-Conference honors as well as a spot on the AAC All-Rookie Team.

Smith finished her freshman campaign with a .373 batting average, ranking second on the team.

She also finished with 59 total hits, 10 doubles, 36 RBIs and 28 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

– Don Wade