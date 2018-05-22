Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Mississippi Coast Casinos Break April Revenue Record, River Casinos Drop

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Casinos on Mississippi's Gulf Coast are setting revenue records before tourists arrive for the summer.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that gross casino revenue at the 12 Gulf Coast gambling centers hit an all-time high of $108.6 million in April.

That's $1.4 million more than the previous high set in April 2007 when volunteers and contractors were flooding the coast following Hurricane Katrina. And it's 9 percent higher than in April 2017.

The numbers put coastal casinos up to $407 million for the year compared to $404 million during the same period last year. But the state's river casinos saw revenue decline in April by nearly 1 percent to about $75 million.

The numbers were released by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 83 170 7,919
MORTGAGES 93 201 9,400
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 8 1,366
BUILDING PERMITS 0 130 16,737
BANKRUPTCIES 46 101 5,507
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 69 3,017
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 47 3,297
MARRIAGE LICENSES 33 70 1,758

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.