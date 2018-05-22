Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

General Electric Continues Transformation; $11B Rail Deal

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – General Electric will tie its train engine division to the railroad equipment maker Wabtec in deal worth about $11 billion as GE CEO John Flannery continues to break off parts of the conglomerate.

Wabtec CEO Raymond Betler will lead the combined company and its chairman, Albert Neupaver, will be executive chairman.

Under the deal announced Monday and approved by the boards of both companies, General Electric Co. will get $2.9 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close early next year.

GE plans to split-off the company after it closes the deal, essentially giving Wabtec shareholders ownership, with 49.9 percent of the new company. GE shareholders will hold a 40.2 percent stake and GE will own 9.9 percent.

The combined company will have more than 23,000 locomotives globally. Much of the production of GE locomotives takes place in western Pennsylvania and in Fort Worth, Texas.

Flannery took over at GE just about a year ago and has vowed to accelerate the company's transformation from a sprawling conglomerate. Flannery, who headed GE's health care unit, is focusing on health, aviation and energy.

Earlier this year after GE's surprise charge of $15 billion to make up for the miscalculations of an insurance subsidiary, Flannery said, "All options on the table, no sacred cows."

Flannery plans to shed business units worth more than $20 billion in the near term, and Wall Street appeared heartened by the prospect of partially calving off the rail business.

Wabtec is based in Wilmerding, outside of Pittsburgh. GE is based in Boston.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 83 170 7,919
MORTGAGES 93 201 9,400
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 8 1,366
BUILDING PERMITS 0 130 16,737
BANKRUPTCIES 46 101 5,507
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 69 3,017
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 47 3,297
MARRIAGE LICENSES 33 70 1,758

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.