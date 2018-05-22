Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Former Liverpool CEO Ayre Hired by MLS' Nashville Expansion

The Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre has been hired for the same role with Major League Soccer's expansion franchise in Nashville.

The 55-year-old became Liverpool's managing director in March 2011 following the club's purchase by Fenway Sports Group and was promoted to CEO in May 2014.

Ayre left in February 2017 to become managing director of second-division 1860 in Munich but lasted just three months, quitting the day after the club was relegated to the third tier.

Nashville was awarded a team by MLS in December. No year has been announced for it to start play. Lead owner John Ingram says they should hear a final decision within weeks on whether it's 2019 or 2020. Nashville is hoping for 2020.

Ayre's hiring was announced Monday.

