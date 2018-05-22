VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

The Shelby County Office of Resilience will unveil draft recommendations for the Mid-South Regional Resilience Plan and gather feedback at three workshops:

• Tuesday, May 22, at the Hernando Public Library, 370 W. Commerce St. (Hernando, Miss.)

• Wednesday, May 23, at the Baker Community Center, 7942 Church St. in Millington

• Thursday, May 24, at the University of Memphis Police Services Building, 460 S. Highland St.

All meetings run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The plan is being developed to address unmet recovery needs for weather-related events in Shelby and DeSoto counties, along with parts of Fayette and Marshall counties. Learn more at resilientshelby.com.

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics breaks ground on its $30 million Germantown facility expansion Thursday, May 24, at noon adjacent to its current facility, 1400 S. Germantown Road. The four-story medical office will result in the creation of 185 jobs over the next three years. Visit campbellclinic.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Taste of the Garden May 24 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join MBG’s Blair Combest for a tasting of treats that use ingredients from the garden. Bring your favorite beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Memphis in May International Festival’s Great American River Run returns Saturday, May 26, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and leads racers along the banks of the Mississippi River, while 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and leads runners on a route through Downtown Memphis. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow. Registration includes free admission to 901Fest later in the day. Visit memphisinmay.org for details.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis food, music, people and culture, takes place Saturday, May 26, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. Highlights of the event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, features Memphis music throughout the day, local food and beverages, creative arts tent, cornhole tournament, air show (6 p.m.) and fireworks finale (9:30 p.m.). Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.