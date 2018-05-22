Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Delta State Hands Ex-Campus to Community College

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi university is transferring a former satellite campus to a community college.

College Board trustees on Thursday approved plans for Delta State to convey the Coahoma County Higher Education Center to Coahoma Community College.

The Clarksdale campus, which includes a historic mansion, was donated to Delta State by a foundation in 2000. Delta State and Coahoma jointly offered classes there until last year, when Delta State ceased operations in Clarksdale. Delta State said at the time that state budget cuts meant it needed to cut operations to save money.

Coahoma has continued to manage and use the facility.

The no-cost transfer was blessed by a law passed by the Legislature this year and signed by Gov. Phil Bryant.

