Copenhagen Provides Good Example Of Bike Safety

VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

While there may be something rotten in Denmark, as Shakespeare wrote in “Hamlet,” it sure isn’t in the bicycling realm. And as Memphis embarks on its new Explore Bike Share initiative, a look at the Scandinavian country of 5.7 million people certainly offers a positive tale of cycling safety.

Beginning Wednesday, May 23, Memphians and visitors will have the opportunity to rent bicycles to ride throughout the city for sightseeing, commuting and just about any journey they can utilize the two-wheelers for. While bicycles are not a rarity in Memphis, they are usually relegated to use by cycling and exercise enthusiasts or kids heading to school or the local playground.

As a primary means of transportation, bicycles have yet to find a substantial place on Bluff City streets. Contrast that with Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital city of 583,000 people; Memphis has a similar population of 652,000.

Copenhagen – and Denmark in total – is generally recognized as the country with the most prolific use of bicycles in the world. According to statistics published about a year ago by the Cycling Embassy of Denmark – yes, they have one (www.cycling-embassy.dk) – bicycles far outnumber automobiles:

“Copenhageners own 5.6 more bikes than cars, which corresponds to 675,000 bicycles and approximately 120,000 cars. In total, more bikes than cars were counted crossing the city centre in 2016, which is the first time since systematic countings (sic) started in 1970.”

Additional bicycling statistics provided by the Cycling Embassy:

• Nine out of 10 Danes has a bicycle

• 36 percent of all Danish adults ride a bike to work once a week or daily

• 17 percent of adult males and 36 percent of adult females ride a bike to and from a work or education site

• 45 percent of all Danish children ride bikes to school.

In Denmark in 2016, the latest year statistics are available, 183 people were killed on bikes, motorcycles and as pedestrians. In 2016, 840 bicyclists, alone, were killed in the United States, the highest number on record since 1991, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The difference is especially significant when considering the much higher proliferation and use of bicycles in Denmark as opposed to the U.S.

Memphis will see an increased number of bicycles on its streets with the kickoff of Bike Share, initially offering 600 bicycles for rent but eventually expanding to 900. Just how many more bikes on city streets remains to be seen, but it’s a safe bet automobile/bicycle accidents – and even fatalities – could also increase.

“Every year there is a handful of (bicycle) fatalities (in Memphis),” said Nick Oyler, Memphis’ bikeway and pedestrian program manager. There are, he added, more than 100 cyclist injuries reported annually. Oyler noted that, on the other hand, there were 37 pedestrian deaths in Memphis in 2017, up from 34 in 2016; both years set records for pedestrian deaths.

“Memphis ranked the ninth most-dangerous city for pedestrian fatalities in the United States,” he said.

Oyler has visited Denmark and other European bicycle-intensive countries such as the Netherlands and observed that committed bike lanes are key to safe bicycle usage there. Memphis is woefully lacking in streets with marked or protected bike lanes. In fact, a year-long pilot project placing bike lanes along Peabody Place are being removed due mainly to “stakeholder” (property owners and lessees) opposition.

Oyler said new bike lanes will probably be installed along a portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive: “We need a larger investment in bike lanes,” he said. “Bike Share and bike lanes really go hand in hand.”

People are going to be more interested in biking when they see more people on bikes, he added, but “people will have to feel more comfortable riding bikes on streets.”