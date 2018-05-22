Conscious Capitalism: Gravity Payments CEO

VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Dan Price, founder and CEO, Gravity Payments, in conversation with Dev Patnaik, CEO, Jump Associates

Gravity Payments pays everyone $70,000, from the janitor to the CEO. $70,000 minimum wage.

Dev: I have heard you say that conscious capitalism is total B.S. Let’s start there.

Dan: If part of the impetus of creating conscious capitalism was to rebrand the corporate take-over – the greed and self-interest while 1/3 of Americans cannot absorb a single emergency. We are not properly allocating wealth.

Dev: You own a credit card company. Explain.

Dan: I was in a rock band in Idaho. We played a coffeehouse where the manager was taken advantage of by the credit card processing company. I was 17. I wanted to help my friend, Heather, who managed the coffeehouse. I called around to see what the deal was and thought, “There has to be a better way than VISA, MasterCard and others. If I can spend the rest of life helping people like Heather, it would be a good life.”

Dev: Is your product awesome?

Dan: Our product totally sucks and the price of our products sucks even worse. In the last 15 years, we have taken the product and fairness from being really, really bad to being really bad. We want to make things more fair for the little guys – and we are not there yet.

Dev: People were astounded by you lowing your salary from $1 million to $70,000, but more astounded that you were making $1 million.

Dan: The company was dependent on me at the time when I was taking $1 million. We took a look at it and set up my key-man policy outside of the business.

Dev: So, money is something for you. What is it?

Dan: I love my job. I love the people we work with. We have purpose. We have autonomy. So I want to use money to serve those ends. At some point, you reach a point and more isn’t better. Money isn’t an absolute, linear thing. What we should focus on is not freedom for money, but freedom for people. Our current model of capitalism is creating a prison for people. It’s not working. Money is just a social contact. The purpose of money is to buy things – not to feed security.

Dev: What is insecurity to you?

Dan: Going through the Great Recession was hard. We lost 20 percent of our business and had no capital. We had a large customer go bankrupt and we were on the hook for what they charged. I was under so much pressure that I was going to crack. I would lay in my bed at night and think about how wonderful it would be to lose everything.

Then, I thought about our clients – and how we could arm them against the big credit card players. So, what came out of the ashes was a type of wisdom. The only way I could get through the pressure was to accept that I may lose everything.

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.