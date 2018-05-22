City Council to Deal With Employee Contract Impasses

VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Memphis City Council members move closer to setting a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 with a set of impasse recommendations involving 13 groups of city employees.

The full council votes Tuesday, May 22, on recommendations from eight separate impasse committees – each has three council members appointed to resolve contract negotiation impasses between unions and the city administration.

Two panels deal with multiple employee groups.

Six of the eight impasse committees have chosen the city’s final offer to resolve the impasse, including stalemates with the big three municipal unions: American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Memphis Police Association and Memphis Fire Fighters Association.

Settling those contracts is another step toward setting a city budget.

The council’s budget committee resumes its deliberations Thursday. The full council votes on the second of three readings of the city’s property tax rate at Tuesday’s council session.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wants to lower the city property tax rate of $3.27 to $3.19 to compensate for the $8 million surplus created by the $3.27 rate set following a 2017 countywide property reappraisal that overestimated the number of appeals by property owners.

Strickland’s proposal is to reduce the rate seven cents to compensate for the windfall, and then another penny for a tax reduction.

The council meets at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 125 N. Main St. Follow the meeting @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols, for live coverage and updates from committee sessions earlier in the council day.

The council takes final votes on third reading of two ordinances that would de-annex a part of Eads presently within the city of Memphis and land in the southwest Memphis flood plain that is uninhabited. The two ordinances are the first of five or six in which the city plans to de-annex different parts of the city.

The council delayed final votes on the first two de-annexations to see if state legislators would withdraw legislation permitting de-annexation by referendum going back as far as 1998. The so-called “1998 bill” could be amended to specifically exempt Memphis from its provisions. The Legislature has not acted on either.

In planning and development items, the council votes Tuesday on five single-family homes proposed by Worldwide Property Hub LLC at 4171 Poplar Ave. on less than an acre. The council also takes up a self storage facility at 12505 E. Highway 64 by Sekure Park LLC on 3.47 acres of land.

The council is also expected to set a June 5 date for a public hearing and vote on a proposal to close Wagner Place north of Pontotoc Avenue for the One Beale planned development.