As Mainstay in Denmark, Bicyclists Get Creds

VOL. 133 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 22, 2018

I lived a good portion of my childhood in Odense, Denmark, where I learned to ride a bicycle – that story is quite harrowing, one to be told another time – and also marveled at the incredible number of cyclists around the city. A trip downtown usually meant streets filled with hundreds of folks on bicycles.

The riders were going to and from work, delivering goods and even just getting some exercise. In one notable instance in a photo taken by my dad, a chimney sweep pauses between chimney jobs; he performed his job with the tools he carried on the bike.

My brother, my friend Joey Petiney, my only American friend, and I rode our bikes a couple miles to school most days, even when there was snow on the roads. It wasn’t a choice, it was just how it was (we took the city bus on rainy days).

The first sign of the importance of bicycle safety came when our 1958 Pontiac Bonneville was unloaded from the transport ship in Copenhagen. Danish law mandated the chrome, V-shaped Pontiac hood ornament be removed so as not to impale a cyclist unlucky enough to land on the hood of the car. Turn signals also had to be installed on the exterior door posts so cyclists alongside would know when the car was about to make a turn.

The bicycle has been a mainstay of transportation in Denmark for many decades. It was also a vehicle of civil disobedience, if not outright resistance. During World War II, when Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany, Danes would ride bikes en masse ahead of German convoys to impede their progress. They remain very proud of this act of defiance.