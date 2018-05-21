The Week Ahead: May 21-27

VOL. 133 | NO. 101 | Monday, May 21, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! School ends this week and the long-awaited Explore Bike Share bicycle stations open across the city. The 600 bikes for rent will enable residents and visitors to explore the city, ride to work, visit local landmarks and get some exercise without polluting the air.

On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Explore Bike Share will host a Launch Day press conference and public celebration Downtown in Court Square. The event is free and open to the public and will conclude with an inaugural bike ride departing from the new Court Square bike station. Speakers at the event will include Trey Moore, Explore Bike Share; Jennifer Oswalt, Downtown Memphis Commission; Doug McGowen, city of Memphis; Bob Burns, BCycle; Roshun Austin, The Works Community Development Corp.; Kevin Kane, Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Kevin Woods, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Visit explorebikeshare.bcycle.com for more information.

Memphis City Council members restore their ranks to 13 when the dozen remaining members fill Philip Spinoza’s vacant seat in Super District 9 at their regular Tuesday session. The council has seven applicants to consider who filed the necessary paperwork – an affidavit and proof they live in the district and a petition with the signatures of 25 voters who live in the super district – by last week’s deadline.

Meanwhile, citizens who want to run for the same Super District 9 seat in the special election on the Aug. 2 ballot continue to file their petitions with the Shelby County Election Commission. Some of those contenders will be the same as those vying for the council appointment on Tuesday. And this is the first full week of the filing period for candidates in elections in five of the six suburban towns and cities in Shelby County – Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.

The last day of the school year for all seven public school systems in the county is Thursday. For some it’s a half day. Please insert your own memories of last days of school here, like are there any more “malt shops” and what exactly is that? After Thursday, the summer really begins even though the calendar says it begins June 21. And remember to drive a little slower out there with the end of the school year in mind.

The last weekend of the Memphis In May International Festival is all about us – 901Fest is Saturday in Tom Lee Park. That means more music for this last weekend of the festival and it’s all local, from Southern Avenue to 8Ball & MJG to Mighty Soul Brass Band to IHeartMemphis. But it has more activities than just a concert. There is food, an air show, knockerball, a cornhole tournament and a creative arts tent.

Before that begins, there is the Great American River Run along the riverfront and into the Downtown core. This too includes its own live and local music because Memphis can go for quite a while with the best live and local music and not be in any danger of running low on it. The river run also features an expo further north on the riverfront – at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. And if you run the half marathon or the 5K, you get free entry to 901Fest.

The Memphis Redbirds will open a nine-game homestand at AutoZone Park with a 6:35 p.m. game Monday vs. Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers). The series with OKC will continue with an 11:05 a.m. game Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. game Wednesday and a 7:05 p.m. game Thursday. Colorado Springs (Milwaukee Brewers) comes in for a five-game series beginning Friday with a game at 7:05. Saturday’s game starts at 6:35 and features postgame fireworks. Sunday’s game is at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office. Or call 901-721-6000.

Food Truck Friday at Dixon Gallery & Gardens this week features Gourmet Grillers and Rice Burner. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and admission is free to the gardens during Food Truck Fridays. Visit dixon.org for more.

“Annie the ‘Dance-sical,’" presented by Ballet On Wheels Dance School & Company, graces the Halloran Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with a dazzling new spin of the hit Broadway classic and movie, “Annie.” Pricing starts at $22. For more information call 901-525-3000. Tickets are available here.

Summer Symphony at the Live Garden is Saturday with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and features Wynonna and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or the Memphis Botanic Garden box office. General admission lawn tickets are $30 adult/$10 children. Tables and table seats also available. For more information, call 901-636-4107 or visit www.liveatthegarden.com/summersymphony.

