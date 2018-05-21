Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 133 | NO. 101 | Monday, May 21, 2018

More Armadillos Move Into Tennessee as Temperatures Rise

The Associated Press

Updated 6:07PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rising temperatures have made Tennessee more hospitable to armadillos over the past three decades.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Barry Cross tells WSMV-TV that the mostly nocturnal animals are not native to Tennessee, and are instead migrants from the west and the south, including Alabama and Georgia.

Cross says the animals are largely harmless to humans, with the holes they dig posing the biggest threat.

According to the department's website, armadillo spottings are rarer in the eastern part of the state, but the animals are expanding their range. The department also notes that they often end up as roadkill, because of poor eyesight.

Information from: WSMV-TV, wsmv.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

