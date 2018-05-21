VOL. 133 | NO. 101 | Monday, May 21, 2018

Airport Authority Sets FY 2019 Budget

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board has approved its budget for fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1 and runs through next June.

In total, the $117.9 million operations and maintenance budget for fiscal 2019 will set the fees and charges that the airlines pay and establishes spending authority for the MSCAA staff. It does not include construction project expenditures, however.

Highlights of the 2019 budget include a 13.3 percent decrease in the proposed terminal rates, from the current rate of $80.51 per square foot to a new rate of $69.81 per square foot on average. Landing fees, meanwhile, will decrease from $1.2464 to $1.2397 per 1,000 pounds of landed weight

Terminal rent and landing fees make up about 4 percent of airlines’ overall operating costs and do not have a significant effect on airfares.

– Patrick Lantrip

Chicken Salad Chick to Open This Week

Chicken Salad Chick, an Alabama-based chicken salad restaurant concept, opens a new Memphis restaurant Wednesday, May 23, at 4562 Poplar Ave. in the Poplar Commons shopping center in East Memphis. The 10-year-old chain plans to open another restaurant in Germantown later this year.

The grand opening kicks off a week of promotions at the East Memphis location.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008 as a takeout restaurant after Stacy Brown had been making her chicken salad for friends at home in Auburn, Alabama, and was looking to expand.

The company has 89 restaurants in the southeast U.S.

– Bill Dries

Germantown School District Files $25M in Building Permits

The Germantown Municipal School District has filed two building permit applications totaling $25 million to expand its Forest Hill-Irene Road campus.

At $21.3 million, the larger of the two permit applications is for a 10,000-square-foot new elementary school, gym and playground at 3366 Forest Hill-Irene Road, while the second is for a $3.7 million, one-story administration building at 3350 Forest Hill-Irene Road, according to the applications.

The new Germantown Elementary is to open in the 2019-20 academic year with 400 to 500 students; the capacity of the school will be 850 students.

Germantown leaders held a groundbreaking for the new elementary school May 1.

– Patrick Lantrip

Agape Receives $50K Grant From Walmart Foundation

Agape Child & Family Services has received a $50,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation.

The funds will go to Agape’s Families in Transition program, which serves homeless and imminently homeless families, particularly those fleeing domestic violence. Specifically, the grant will support Agape in providing homeless families with transitional housing, counseling, life skills, parenting skills, job readiness training, education support and budgeting guidance.

The majority of the funds will go directly toward assisting program participants, while a portion of the grant will also help provide class supplies for weekly life skills classes and the partial salary of an Agape social worker dedicated to serving families in the FIT program.

In the past year, Agape has served 156 homeless and imminently homeless individuals. The Families in Transition program is housed in apartment communities in under-resourced areas, including Frayser, Hickory Hill and Whitehaven. Of the families served by the FIT program in the past year, none of the families returned to homelessness and 100 percent of the children served were promoted to the next grade level.

“Walmart understands that organizations such as Agape Child & Family Services are essential to building stronger communities. They share our values and are committed to helping families in need live better,” Sean Riley, Walmart regional general manager for Tennessee, said in a statement. “Through this donation, we are hopeful that families in Memphis will have a stronger foundation for the future of their family and their community.”

– Daily News staff

CBHS Renovating Campus

Christian Brothers High School has filed a $3 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to renovate its campus at 5900 Walnut Grove Road.

The permit application, which simply cites “renovations,” lists Fleming Architects, and The Reaves Firm Inc. as the design team. No contractor is listed.

– Patrick Lantrip