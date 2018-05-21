VOL. 133 | NO. 101 | Monday, May 21, 2018

The Shelby County Office of Resilience will unveil draft recommendations for the Mid-South Regional Resilience Plan and gather feedback at three workshops: • Tuesday, May 22, at the Hernando Public Library, 370 W. Commerce St. (Hernando, Miss.) • Wednesday, May 23, at the Baker Community Center, 7942 Church St. in Millington • Thursday, May 24, at the University of Memphis Police Services Building, 460 S. Highland St. All meetings run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The plan is being developed to address unmet recovery needs for weather-related events in Shelby and DeSoto counties, along with parts of Fayette and Marshall counties. Learn more at resilientshelby.com.

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics breaks ground on its $30 million Germantown facility expansion Thursday, May 24, at noon adjacent to its current facility, 1400 S. Germantown Road. The four-story medical office will result in the creation of 185 jobs over the next three years. Visit campbellclinic.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Taste of the Garden May 24 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join MBG’s Blair Combest for a tasting of treats that use ingredients from the garden. Bring your favorite beverage to enjoy during the demonstration. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “The Time Traveler’s Wife” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 24, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.