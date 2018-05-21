Around Memphis: May 21, 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 101 | Monday, May 21, 2018

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

From Blight to Bright Lights in Memphis

Alyson Krueger, New York Times w/ photos by Houston Cofield

Love! Valour! Compassion! -- Remembering Memphis actor David Foster

Chris Davis, The Memphis Flyer

2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Grizzlies ‘Open’ to Trading No. 4 Overall Pick

Mike Chiari, Bleacher Report

This Memphis principal says supporting teachers and parents helped pull her school out of the bottom 10 percent

Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat Tennessee

2018 NBA Mock Draft: Mohamed Bamba goes No. 4 to the Grizzlies in The Ringer mock

Matt Jennings, Texas Diehards

James Wiseman still sits atop updated Top247 rankings

Chris Fisher, CatsPause.com

Memphis Library Now Offers "Readboxes" To Encourage Reading Across The City

Jeane Franseen, LocalMemphis.com

Jack Lessenberry’s Long History of Questionable Behavior with Women

Evelyn Aschenbrenner and Peg McNichol, Deadline Detroit Media

Veteran college basketball coach Tubby Smith looks to move Memphis home after job switch

Jack Flemming, Los Angeles Times

No plans to resume Tennessee-Memphis football series (yet)

Noah Taylor, Rocky Top Talk