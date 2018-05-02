Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 88 | Wednesday, May 2, 2018

US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Jump-Starts Car for Woman

The Associated Press

Updated 2:46PM
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – It turns out that Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is handy when there's car trouble.

Zinke helped out a Tennessee woman on Sunday when her car broke down in Sevierville. Belinda Drew told the Knoxville News Sentinel she pulled in to get gas, but then her car wouldn't start so she approached two men in the parking lot for help.

She said the men pulled in next to her vehicle and one got out to connect the cables and give her a jump-start. She thanked the man, who put a medallion in her hand before driving off. When she looked at it, she figured out who helped her. The medallion had Department of the Interior and Zinke's name on it.

Zinke's press secretary, Heather Swift, confirmed that he jump-started the car, saying it was the right thing to do.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

