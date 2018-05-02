Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 88 | Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Recreational Boat Builder Expanding Into Rural Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 2:46PM
RIDGELY, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say Excel Boat Company is investing $9 million in a manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam said Monday that the boat builder plans to create nearly 200 jobs with the 100,000-square-foot (9,000-square-meter) facility in Ridgely, a town of about 1,800 people in rural Lake County. Construction will begin in July and the facility is expected to be working in 2019.

Headquartered in Mountain View, Arkansas, Excel makes high-end aluminum boats for recreation. Officials say the facility will produce an expanded line of hunting, fishing and recreational boats, as well as boat trailers, wiring harnesses, upholstery and other products.

In a statement, Haslam said the new facility and the jobs it brings with it "will be transformational for Lake County."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

