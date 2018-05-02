NFL Considering Altering Kickoffs, Not Eliminating Them

VOL. 133 | NO. 88 | Wednesday, May 2, 2018

While the NFL remains concerned about safety on kickoffs, the league is not planning to eliminate them, league vice president Troy Vincent said.

Vincent looked to clarify the league’s position at the start of a two-day player safety summit, saying, “This is not about getting (the kickoff) out of the game.”

Rather, Vincent said the NFL has a goal of “enhancing” the kickoff through alignment and formation changes. The league’s own statistics showed that in 2017 concussions were five times more likely to occur on a kickoff than other plays.

This was particularly jarring because in 2017 only 40 percent of kickoffs were returned.

Vincent said the league does not want to reduce the kickoff to a “ceremonial” play, but believes it must address the injury rate. One possibility for changing alignment on the play is to make it more like a punt with more one-on-one blocking and less of the mass chaos and blind-side hits that tend to happen with the current kickoff formation.

The NFL, Vincent said, hopes to have new kickoff rules ready for a vote this year.

Redbirds Set Record for Wins in April as Pitching Dominates

The reigning Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds finished April with a 17-8 record, the 17 wins establishing a new franchise mark for victories in April; the 2000 club won 16 games in April.

The Redbirds’ 3.17 team earned run average (ERA) ranked second in the 16-team PCL and the 71 walks issued were the second-least in the league, too. Memphis had four pitchers in the top 15 in ERA, including Daniel Poncedeleon in third place with a 1.59 ERA. Jack Flaherty and John Gant were tied for ninth with a 2.25 ERA and Austin Gomber, recently called up to the St. Louis Cardinals, had a 2.45 ERA.

Gomber, a lefty, was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for April 23-29 after setting the franchise record with 16 strikeouts vs. Iowa in just his fourth Triple-A start.

The bullpen has been strong, too. Austin Guilmet is tied for the PCL lead with five saves and has a 1.29 ERA.

Record-Setting Pitching for Memphis Tigers, Too

After setting the University of Memphis and American Athletic Conference records with 18 strikeouts in a game, junior Jonathan Bowlan has been named The American Pitcher of the Week.

Bowlan threw the first complete game of his career in an 8-2 win over No. 20 USF on April 28. The junior allowed just two runs on four hits and no walks. Bowlan’s 18 strikeouts are the most by a pitcher in Division I baseball this season.

The Bartlett High School product struck out five of the first six batters he faced and struck out the side in three separate innings.

He also stirred echoes from the past: Jonathan’s father, Mark Bowlan, threw a perfect game for Memphis in 1987.

The conference honors come after Bowlan was announced as a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week.

Bowlan and the Tigers return home to FedExPark to host nationally ranked UConn this weekend. During Friday’s game, fans will be able to receive free Malco Movie tickets at the gates as well as during in-game promotions. Saturday Tiger fans will have the opportunity to get a free Tiger baseball T-shirt and Prairie Farms Ice Cream.

And Still More Great Pitching …

For the second time this season, University of Memphis senior softball pitcher Molly Smith has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. In addition to Molly Smith, freshman outfielder Delaney Smith was added to the AAC’s Weekly Honor Roll for the first time in her career.

Molly Smith became the all-time career strikeout leader at the University of Memphis this past weekend and currently has 489 K’s in her career. She also matched the program record for wins in a season with 24, and is now second all-time for strikeouts in a season with 211.

Molly Smith posted three-straight complete game shutouts including two over Tulsa, who sits in the top 50 in the NCAA RPI, and finished the week with a 3-1 record. In game one of the series against Tulsa, Smith struck out eight, marking a season-high in a conference game for the senior pitcher. She finished the week with 22 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched with a 0.93 ERA and allowed her opponents to hit just .167.

Delaney Smith led the Memphis offense for the second-straight week, posting a .429 batting average and a team-high six hits. In the shutout win over Central Arkansas, Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and a career-high four RBIs. She finished the week with two triples, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Smith was also perfect defensively in center field for the Tigers this week.