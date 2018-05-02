Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 88 | Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Maple, Honey Producers Decry FDA Added Sugars Label

The Associated Press

Updated 2:51PM
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Maple syrup and honey producers aren't too sweet on a plan to label their natural products as containing added sugars.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to require updated nutrition labels for products that would say that pure maple syrup and honey contain added sugars. The producers say that is misleading and confusing.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the current label lists the sugar in grams in products but it doesn't delineate between sugars that are naturally occurring like in fruits or vegetables and sugars that meet the definition of added sugars, such as maple syrup and honey.

The congressional delegation in Vermont – the country's leading maple state – and maple and honey groups say Tuesday that the label would hurt maple syrup and honey sales.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

