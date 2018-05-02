Greeneville Bank Sold By First Horizon to Apex Bank

VOL. 133 | NO. 88 | Wednesday, May 2, 2018

First Tennessee Bank is closing a branch in Greeneville, Tennessee, as part of its $2.2 billion merger with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Capital Bank Financial Corp.

A WARN notice was filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announcing the closure, which will result in 58 layoffs.

The property at 100 N. Main St., in Greeneville, is being purchased by Apex Bank. First Capital agreed to sell this and one other bank branch in Greeneville as part of its merger with First Tennessee’s parent company, Memphis-based First Horizon National Corp.

The notice was filed with the department's dislocated worker unit on Monday, April 30. It says the 58 layoffs will be effective June 30.

The First Horizon merger was finalized Nov. 30, 2017. It created the fourth-largest regional bank in the Southeast based on asset size, giving the combined entity $40 billion in assets, $32 billion in deposits, $27 billion in loans and 350 branches in Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, Texas and Virginia.