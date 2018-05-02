Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 88 | Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Arkansas Court Halts 4th Judge's Order on Dicamba Ban

The Associated Press

Updated 2:47PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Supreme Court has halted a fourth judge's ruling exempting some farmers from an herbicide ban that took effect last week.

Justices on Monday stayed a Clay County judge's order prohibiting the state Plant Board from enforcing its ban on dicamba against a group of farmers in that county.

The Board's dicamba ban took effect last week and will run through October 31. The ban was issued after the board received nearly 1,000 complaints last summer that the herbicide drifted onto neighboring crops and caused damage.

Justices have previously stayed similar rulings by judges in Pulaski, Mississippi and Phillips counties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

