A First View

VOL. 133 | NO. 88 | Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Whenever the leadership at Opera Memphis maps out the lineup for a new season of music, general director Ned Canty has a specific audience member in mind. He’s thinking about that concertgoer who’s attending their very first opera, who’s never been roused by Carmen or had their passion stirred by La Traviata, The Magic Flute, Rigoletto and so many other classics of the genre.

An attention to both traditionalists, but especially newcomers to the art form, is apparent in the Memphis opera company’s newly announced lineup for the 2018-19 season, which continues its drive to provide innovative programming.

Innovative is not the first word you’d likely associate with an arts organization that connotes the Renaissance and men in wigs and pantaloons, operatic divas and inscrutable librettos.

Opera Memphis is still going strong – and winning awards, like an Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts – because this company is very much interested in speaking to the human condition today, to what’s happening now.

You’ll get a sense of that come April 2019, for example, when “The Falling & The Rising” – a new opera by Memphis playwright Jerre Dye and New York-based composer Zach Redler – anchors the Midtown Opera Festival. It’s a production based on interviews with dozens of Army veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Audiences will following along during the performance as it chronicles the imagined journey of a soldier suspended in a coma, with the lives of other service members weaved into the story.

“‘The Falling & The Rising’ is a perfect example of what opera can do,” Canty says. “Which is bring you through somebody’s heartbreak, invite you to feel what they’re feeling and yet at the same time elevate and exalt in what they’re doing. To say it’s a feel-good piece I think is maybe reductive. It looks at the sacrifices that are made by our military on a daily basis. It invites us to feel what they feel.”

Among other features of the new Opera Memphis season:

The season kicks off in September with Opera Memphis’ regular “30 Days of Opera” series, now in its sixth year. For the entire month, Opera Memphis will be offering free performances across Memphis and beyond. Opera Memphis scored a $25,000 Art Works grant to fund 30 Days of Opera thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts, whose chairman Jane Chu has called the month-long series “?a good example of how the arts build stronger and more vibrant communities.”

Likewise on the docket for the new season is Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” set for Oct. 26 and 27 at the Germantown Performing Arts Center. Opera Memphis is also producing Gilbert & Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore” Feb. 8-10, also at GPAC.

A holiday collaboration with the Dixon Gallery and Gardens is in the works for December. It will be something of an interactive piece that takes place in different Dixon spaces, like some of the galleries, where there will be performances of holiday music. There will also be dancing and food and wine that mesh with a period flavor – think Victorian and Edwardian.

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve always said that my target audience is the person who’s seeing their first opera,” Canty said. “Whatever opera I do, if it’s their very first opera I want them to have an amazing experience that makes them want to come back. What I’ve found over 20-some years in the business is if you take that approach, if you direct every piece and produce every piece for the person who’s seeing an opera for the first time, then generally even people who’ve seen it 10 times or 15, 20 times will find something in it that’s fresh and new.”

It’s a busy time for the opera company, to be sure, and not just because of the new season’s productions in the works.

In addition to the NEA support, for example, Opera Memphis has secured funding through an OPERA America Innovation Grant to expand its McCleave Project. That refers to a series of Opera Memphis initiatives organized around the legacy of African-American soprano Florence Cole Talbert-McCleave.

In partnership with Latino Memphis, Opera Memphis will present Spanish language programming and facilitated community conversations with African-American and Latino communities in Memphis. This year will also see the creation of a McCleave Fellowship for singers, directors and coaches of color.

All of it representing, as Canty explains it, an attempt to turn Opera Memphis into the definition of what a forward-looking, community-focused “21st-century opera company” ought to be.