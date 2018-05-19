Westberg Institute’s Faith Community Nursing a Natural Fit With Church Health

VOL. 11 | NO. 20 | Saturday, May 19, 2018

Recently, more than 200 hundred international parish nurses came to Memphis for the Westberg Symposium and three days of workshops, collaboration and training. Also here was Rev. Dr. Helen Wadsworth, international faith community nurse specialist based in the United Kingdom and overseeing Church Health’s faith community nursing outreach program.

The first Westberg Symposium she attended was in 2001 in Chicago. She was there during the 9/11 attacks.

“A tragic time,” she said.

But because she had to wait about two weeks to get a flight back to the U.K., she became that more immersed in learning all she could about faith community nursing.

“I began to see how this could work in the U.K.,” she said.

The Westberg Symposium honors the late Rev. Dr. Granger Westberg, who founded the current parish nursing movement in 1986. His work was an inspiration to Dr. Scott Morris, a family practice physician and ordained United Methodist minister who founded Church Health in Memphis in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured people and their families.

The Westberg Institute is now housed at Church Health at Crosstown. Westberg, like Morris, was a pioneer in whole person health care. This marriage of Church Health and the Westberg Institute just made sense. Church Health and the Westberg Institute now foster an international faith community nursing network in about 30 countries.

“The reason this really resonates with Church Health is (faith community nursing) is focused on prevention and the relationship between faith and health, and recognizing the environment the person is in really affects their health,” said Michaela Sturdivant, senior director at Church Health and who oversees the Health Ministry Resources team.

“Parish nurses are called to do what they do,” Sturdivant continued. “Their faith plays a tremendous role.”

Depending on where they are – and that could be anywhere from Australia to Africa to New Zealand – their role could look very different. But there are some common denominators. They are not “invasive” practitioners. In fact, Wadsworth says they almost function as “listening devices” attached to faith communities and congregations of all denominations.

Their tasks can include everything from overseeing home health plans for people released from the hospital after surgery or monitoring the diet of an elderly person living on their own to looking for the early signs of cancer or diabetes and administering blood pressure and other screenings.

But because they essentially are embedded where they are stationed, they might notice things others would not, so ideally “nothing falls through the cracks,” Sturdivant said.

“They know everybody and everybody knows them,” Wadsworth added.

Katora Campbell, manager of the Westberg Institute and a faith community nurse, says that internationally and domestically parish community nursing is built for the doctor and nurse to work in collaboration, even though they are in different places.

“Physicians are seeing people in a clinical setting,” Campbell said, “but nurses are on the front lines of the community setting. They see the (big picture) together and both groups confirm what is going on in the community. Both perspectives are important.”

Each also sees what the other might not. For example, a patient misses a scheduled appointment. The doctor only knows that the patient did not show up. But the nurse may know why, the family complications or transportation challenges that led to the missed appointment. Or that the patient was reluctant to go see the doctor because the patient had stopped taking prescribed medication for whatever reason or that the patient’s financial situation made going to work that day seem far more critical than keeping the doctor’s appointment.

This year’s Westberg Symposium, held April 9-11, also offered a one-day forum for academic researchers and others interested in advancing the body of evidence for a faith community nursing practice. That coupled with other development and training programs can raise the profile internationally of the parish community nursing movement and help those already in the movement to do their jobs even better.

“They take it back to their country and apply it there,” Campbell said.