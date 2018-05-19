Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 11 | NO. 20 | Saturday, May 19, 2018

May 18-24, 2018: This week in Memphis history

Updated 10:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

1993: On the front page of The Daily News, The Memphis-Shelby County Sports Authority is readying its public relations campaign for an NFL team in Memphis. Memphis is competing with St. Louis; Baltimore; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida. All of the cities except Memphis would eventually get an NFL franchise and the bid would be the city’s last effort at landing an NFL team.

1983: The two-day Beale Street Music Festival opens on three stages in a nearly completed Beale Street Entertainment District that is still a few months from opening. The main stage is in Church Park, with another stage at Linden and Fourth and a gospel stage on the other side of First Baptist Church from Church Park. The lineup is blues-heavy and dominated by local performers. The locals include The Fieldstones, Kirk Whalum, Prince Gabe & The Millionaires, Jim Dickinson, Calculated X, Tav Falco and Panther Burns featuring Alex Chilton, Joyce Cobb and The Phineas Newborn Trio with Fred Ford, Hank Crawford and Calvin Newborn. Others on the bill include Tracy Nelson, McCoy Tyner, Ronnie Hawkins, Son Seals, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown and Lonnie Brooks.

1948: On the front page of The Daily News, The Peabody’s new Plantation Roof opens with Del Courtney and his orchestra playing “for dancing under the stars.” The edge-grained pine dance floor is centered with a bandstand on the west side of the roof “so that it will be visible to patrons as they enter from the entrance hall of the elevators. The charming colonial entrance will harmonize with the Colonial manor house. Shrubbery will enhance the walls of the manor house and the ornamental iron fence has been painted white. There will be ten public address speakers to insure uniform acoustics anywhere in the entire roof area.”

The city commission approves renaming Outlet Street between Poplar and Midland to Fenwick Road. The commission also rezones property on Highland south of Southern from residential to commercial.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 86 374 7,749
MORTGAGES 89 414 9,199
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 9 52 1,358
BUILDING PERMITS 197 1,007 16,607
BANKRUPTCIES 45 279 5,406
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 154 2,948
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 139 3,250
MARRIAGE LICENSES 30 128 1,688

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.