May 18-24, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 20 | Saturday, May 19, 2018

1993: On the front page of The Daily News, The Memphis-Shelby County Sports Authority is readying its public relations campaign for an NFL team in Memphis. Memphis is competing with St. Louis; Baltimore; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida. All of the cities except Memphis would eventually get an NFL franchise and the bid would be the city’s last effort at landing an NFL team.

1983: The two-day Beale Street Music Festival opens on three stages in a nearly completed Beale Street Entertainment District that is still a few months from opening. The main stage is in Church Park, with another stage at Linden and Fourth and a gospel stage on the other side of First Baptist Church from Church Park. The lineup is blues-heavy and dominated by local performers. The locals include The Fieldstones, Kirk Whalum, Prince Gabe & The Millionaires, Jim Dickinson, Calculated X, Tav Falco and Panther Burns featuring Alex Chilton, Joyce Cobb and The Phineas Newborn Trio with Fred Ford, Hank Crawford and Calvin Newborn. Others on the bill include Tracy Nelson, McCoy Tyner, Ronnie Hawkins, Son Seals, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown and Lonnie Brooks.

1948: On the front page of The Daily News, The Peabody’s new Plantation Roof opens with Del Courtney and his orchestra playing “for dancing under the stars.” The edge-grained pine dance floor is centered with a bandstand on the west side of the roof “so that it will be visible to patrons as they enter from the entrance hall of the elevators. The charming colonial entrance will harmonize with the Colonial manor house. Shrubbery will enhance the walls of the manor house and the ornamental iron fence has been painted white. There will be ten public address speakers to insure uniform acoustics anywhere in the entire roof area.”

The city commission approves renaming Outlet Street between Poplar and Midland to Fenwick Road. The commission also rezones property on Highland south of Southern from residential to commercial.