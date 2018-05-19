VOL. 11 | NO. 20 | Saturday, May 19, 2018

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest continues through Saturday, May 19, in Tom Lee Park Downtown. Among the highlights are the Kingsford Tour of Champions, which gives the public a chance to taste and judge barbecue from competing teams; the Cooker Caravan, a free guided tour of some of the best competition teams; live music; and more. Visit memphisinmay.org for tickets and a schedule.

Memphis Orchid Society will hold its annual show and sale Friday through Sunday, May 18-20, at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Friday will be open for sales only from noon to 5 p.m.; exhibit and sales hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Visit memphisorchids.org or call 901-636-4100.

The third annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk is Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour more than 75 Cooper-Young gardens with a focus on “native plants,” visit educational booths and vendors, hear from expert speakers, and enjoy discounts at many Cooper-Young businesses and restaurants. New this year: a Saturday guided bike tour of 24 gardens. Two-day tickets are $25; bike tour is $20. Visit cygardenwalk.eventsmart.com for details.

The Arc Mid-South’s annual International Tea will be held Saturday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. Emceed by television and radio talk-show host Loretta McNary, the tea will feature international foods, fashion, dance and music. Tickets are $25 at thearcmidsouth.org/tea or at the door.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra performs “Double Piano Concerto!” Saturday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Harris Concert Hall, 3775 Central Ave., and Sunday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The final show in Memphis Symphony’s 2017-18 Paul & Linnea Bert Classic Accents series, “Double Piano Concerto!” features pianists Artina McCain and Cathal Breslin. Visit memphissymphony.org for details and tickets.

One Memphis, a monthly interfaith musical celebration on Beale Street, continues Sunday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Handy Park pavilion, 200 Beale St. Hosted by the city of Memphis and Beale Street management, the series will spotlight the eclectic music of local congregations and religions, with the goal of unifying people of faith and the city as a whole. Cost is free. Visit bealestreet.com/onememphis for details.

The Shelby County Office of Resilience will unveil draft recommendations for the Mid-South Regional Resilience Plan and gather feedback at three workshops:

• Tuesday, May 22, at the Hernando Public Library, 370 W. Commerce St. (Hernando, Miss.)

• Wednesday, May 23, at the Baker Community Center, 7942 Church St. in Millington

• Thursday, May 24, at the University of Memphis Police Services Building, 460 S. Highland St.

All meetings run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The plan is being developed to address unmet recovery needs for weather-related events in Shelby and DeSoto counties, along with parts of Fayette and Marshall counties. Learn more at resilientshelby.com.

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics breaks ground on its $30 million Germantown facility expansion Thursday, May 24, at noon adjacent to its current facility, 1400 S. Germantown Road. The four-story medical office will result in the creation of 185 jobs over the next three years. Visit campbellclinic.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Taste of the Garden May 24 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join MBG’s Blair Combest for a tasting of treats that use ingredients from the garden. Bring your favorite beverage to enjoy during the demonstration. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “The Time Traveler’s Wife” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 24, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.