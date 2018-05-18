Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 100 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Wells Fargo Reportedly Altered Customer Docs; Exec Retires

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
NEW YORK (AP) – Wells Fargo employees in its wholesale banking business allegedly improperly altered information on documents related to corporate customers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The bank is under multiple investigations, and recently was fined $1 billion by federal authorities for improper behavior in its home and auto lending divisions.

The Journal cites anonymous sources.

The San Francisco bank said Thursday it cannot comment directly on regulatory matters but added that it takes swift action to correct any violations of its values.

Separately, Wells Fargo announced the retirement of Ed Blakey, a 34-year company veteran and head of its commercial capital business. The commercial banking unit is part of Wells Fargo's wholesale banking group, which serves medium-sized businesses.

