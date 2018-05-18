Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 100 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Tennessee OKs $20M in Incentives for Tyson Foods Facility

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tyson Foods Inc. will receive a state economic incentives package worth $20 million to build a new chicken production complex in Tennessee, a project that's expected to include $322 million in private investment and 1,600 new jobs within five years.

The State Funding Board approved the money Wednesday for the new plant in Humboldt, about 85 miles (140 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. It will produce pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken for retail grocery stores nationwide.

State economic development chief Bob Rolfe says the total includes $14 million for water, sewer and electrical improvements and $6 million for new construction.

The facility is expected to begin operations in late 2019.

Rolfe says Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson currently operates four facilities in Tennessee, employing about 5,000.

The company announced the new project in November.

