VOL. 133 | NO. 100 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Robert ‘Nighthawk’ Tooms To Get Beale Brass Note

Robert “Nighthawk” Tooms, a keyboard player who has worked on Beale Street and around the city for the last 32 years, will be honored Sunday, May 20, with a Beale Street Brass Note.

Tooms began playing Beale Street with his band, Wampus Cats, in the mid-1980s. Since then, he has played every club on the street and all of the alleyways for the last three decades.

Tooms also tours regularly with Reba Russell and still fronts Wampus Cats. He’s played with B.B. King, James Cotton, Billy Lee Riley and has recorded with Bob Margolin. He’s also played the legendary Club Paradise with Little Milton.

Tooms is on the board of the Memphis Blues Society, writes for American Blues News and hosts a Hammond organ clinic during the annual International Blues Challenge.

The brass note ceremony will be at B.B. King’s Blues Club, 143 Beale St., Sunday at 2 p.m.

– Bill Dries

Frontier Adds Nonstop Flights to San Antonio

Frontier Airlines will be adding a new nonstop flight between Memphis International Airport and San Antonio International Airport effective Aug. 13.

This new route will join Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadelphia as the fifth nonstop destination Frontier offers from Memphis International, and the fourth added since August 2017.

“We are pleased to add another nonstop destination from Memphis,” Frontier Airlines spokesperson Richard Oliver said in a release. “With new service to San Antonio, we now serve five great nonstop destinations. We’re offering incredibly low fares and a reliable, friendly service that allows people to customize the travel experience to their needs and budget.”

The biweekly flight will run on Mondays and Fridays using a 150-seat Airbus 319 aircraft. Flights from Memphis to San Antonio will depart at 9:42 p.m. and land at 11:37 p.m.; San Antonio to Memphis flights will depart at 7 a.m. and arrive at 8:57 a.m.

“We are excited to see Frontier’s continual growth at MEM,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the board of commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “San Antonio is one of our top unserved destinations and connecting our two great cities represents another ‘win’ for MEM and its passengers.”

– Patrick Lantrip

Grizzlies Will Be Part of 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League

The Memphis Grizzlies will participate in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League to be held from July 2-5 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League will feature the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks in a six-game competition with contests on July 2, 3 and 5. The Grizzlies will face the Hawks at 6 p.m. CT on July 2 and the Jazz at 8 p.m. on July 3 before the July 4th holiday. Memphis will then finish the event against the Spurs at 6 p.m. on July 5 before departing for Las Vegas where the team will also compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League from July 6 to 17.

Team rosters, broadcast and streaming information, and additional details will be announced at a later date. Look for Grind City Media News at grizzlies.com or visit GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

– Don Wade

Memphis Women’s Golf Academic Progress Awarded

The University of Memphis women’s golf team received an NCAA Public Recognition Award for its academic progress rate (APR). The NCAA released its list of institutions and athletics teams receiving Public Recognition Awards Wednesday, May 16.

For the Tigers women’s golf program, it is the eighth consecutive year it has earned an NCAA Public Recognition Award. Since the NCAA began awarding public recognition in 2004-05, Memphis women’s golf has been honored nine times (2004-05; 2009-10 through 2016-17).

The Tigers also performed well on the course in the 2017-18 campaign. Memphis placed fourth at the American Athletic Conference Championships in April, tying the program’s best finish since joining the league in 2013.

The APR is a real-time measure of eligibility and retention of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team. The most recent APR scores are based on a multiyear rate that averages scores from the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years.

Memphis has had at least one team receive an NCAA Public Recognition Award each year since 2008-09.

– Don Wade

Leadership Germantown Taps Houston High Greenhouse

Leadership Germantown, a local nonprofit organization that works to engage, inform and connect community leaders, has announced its 2018 community project is to revitalize the greenhouse at Houston High School.

“We are very pleased to announce this project,” said Laurie Whitney, the current Leadership Germantown chairman of the board. “The Class of 2018 will help establish a space for teaching, skill-building and community use with their renovation of the HHS greenhouse.”

The Leadership Germantown class partnered with the Bobby Lanier Farm Park and HHS agriculture teacher Gretchen Rose to request a grant from the Germantown Education Foundation, which would authorize funds to repair cracked windows in the greenhouse. Leadership Germantown and other community partners will fix the broken irrigation system, upgrade the heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and procure plants, gravel and soil to create a new workspace for Houston High students.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the greenhouse will be Tuesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the high school. For more information, visit leadershipgermantown.org.

– Daily News staff

Porter-Leath Career Fair To Be Held Friday, May 18

Porter-Leath will host a career fair on Friday, May 18, to hire new team members. The organization is seeking teachers, family service workers and non-instructional staff to provide high-quality education and support services. Present and future openings include:

• Certified prekindergarten teachers

• Early Head Start & Head Start teachers

• Assistant teachers

• Family service workers

• Maintenance technicians

• Custodians

• Development officer

Porter-Leath brings vital early childhood education and family services to more than 6,000 Shelby County children each year.

“Our career fairs provide the perfect opportunity for our community’s most dedicated and dynamic professionals to help advance our mission of empowering children and families to achieve a healthy, optimal and independent lifestyle,” said Rob Hughes, Porter-Leath’s vice president of development.

The career fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Support Center, 3400 Prescott Road. Candidates should arrive professionally dressed, with a cover letter, resume and transcripts.

Certified pre-K teachers must have a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education or a related field, plus a teacher’s license with pre-K endorsement.

Porter-Leath offers competitive salary, professional development plans, career advancement opportunities, 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans, and a team-based work environment.

– Daily News staff

Local Chapter of SOIR Completes Service Day

The Memphis chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors participated in SIOR Global Service Day on May 8, helping renovate another building of the Oakhaven Boys & Girls Club.

The club is renovating three buildings in total, and two have been completed thus far.

Every year, members across the globe are encouraged to give back to their communities through service events organized by their local chapter.

This year, the Memphis chapter partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis and coordinated the Oakhaven Boys & Girls Club event with Lawrence Young, director, to assist in their renovation project.

Established in 1941, SIOR represents the world’s elite industrial and office brokers. It has 48 chapters worldwide, consisting of nearly 3,200 members in more than 685 cities in 36 countries.

– Daily News staff