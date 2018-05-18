Seven Apply For Appointment to Open City Council Seat

VOL. 133 | NO. 99 | Thursday, May 17, 2018

Seven citizens have applied for an interim appointment to the Memphis City Council Super District seat Philip Spinosa resigned from earlier this month.

The council will make the appointment at its May 22 meeting with the person getting the appointment serving until the results of a special council race on the Aug. 2 ballot are certified by the Shelby County Election Commission.

The winner of the special council race in August serves the remainder of Spinosa’s four-year term of office to the end of 2019.

The applicants who provided proof and an affidavit that they live in council Super District 9 and a petition with the signatures of at least 25 votes who live in the Super District by a noon Thursday deadline are: Ford Canale, a golf coach at Christian Brothers High School; Kenneth Whalum Jr., pastor of New Olivet Baptist Church and a former Memphis City Schools board member and Shelby County Schools board member; Erika Sugarmon, a Shelby County Schools teacher; Charley Burch, a Realtor and music producer; Lisa Moore, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of Memphis; Jimmy Lewis and Marvin White Jr. There was no information available on Lewis or White with the release of the list Thursday afternoon.

Burch, Canale and Sugarmon are among the seven citizens who had pulled qualifying petitions to run in the August special election. The filing deadline to get on the August ballot for the race is June 21.

Another of those who have pulled petitions for the August race, Tim Ware, the former executive director of the Achievement School District and an education consultant, filed paperwork for the council appointment as well. But the council office said Thursday he didn’t have the required number of signatures on the petition submitted for the appointment.