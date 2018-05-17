Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 99 | Thursday, May 17, 2018

Phoenix Gets 5th Franchise in New Alliance Football League

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Phoenix has been awarded the fifth franchise in the new Alliance of American Football, which will begin play the week after the Super Bowl next winter.

Former NFL and college head coach Dennis Erickson, now 71, will guide the team, which joins Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City and Atlanta in the league. The Phoenix team will play in Sun Devil Stadium on the Arizona State campus – a place Erickson coached from 2007-11.

Erickson joins Michael Singletary (Memphis), Steve Spurrier (Orlando) and Brad Childress (Atlanta) as head coaches in the startup league.

The Alliance will feature eight teams playing a 10-week regular season beginning Feb. 9, 2019 – the weekend after the Super Bowl – on CBS. There will be two playoff rounds and a championship game on the weekend of April 26-28.

