Peabody Place Gets Restriped at End of Year-Long Experiment

VOL. 133 | NO. 99 | Thursday, May 17, 2018

The two-way bike lanes and a pedestrian promenade with tables and chairs on Peabody Place between Front Street and B.B. King Boulevard are on the way out as a year-long trial run for the changed streetscape ends.

The city of Memphis announced Wednesday, May 16, it will change the street markings that have been part of the “Great Streets Pilot Project” since last June. The experiment was funded mostly by in-kind and financial contributions from private donors and philanthropies including AutoZone, FedEx, First Tennessee Foundation, Hyde Family Foundations, the Downtown Memphis Commission and IKEA.

The tables and chairs in the promenade as well as planters were already being gathered together Wednesday for a move out of the street with restriping to begin in June.

Other features will remain including parallel parking on both sides of Peabody Place and keeping the lanes of auto traffic to one in each direction. A center turning lane for both east and west traffic will remain for the length of Peabody Place – Front to Fourth Street. And the “bump-outs” – striped pedestrian area markings – will remain at the Peabody Place intersections and become permanent.

The parallel parking spaces on the south curb of Peabody Place and the in-street parking spaces in the center of the street proved to be a tight fit for cars, particularly those making the turn off Main Street onto Peabody Place. It was difficult to make the turn without veering into the other lane of traffic.

The city is also considering protected bicycle lanes on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue as a result of the trial period on Peabody Place.