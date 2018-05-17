Frontier Airlines Adds New Nonstop Flight Destination

VOL. 133 | NO. 99 | Thursday, May 17, 2018

Frontier Airlines will be adding a new nonstop flight to between Memphis International Airport and San Antonio International Airport effective August 13.

This new route will join Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia as the fifth nonstop destination Frontier offers from the Memphis International Airport, and the fourth added since August 2017.

“We are pleased to add another non-stop destination from Memphis,” Frontier Airlines spokesperson Richard Oliver said in a release. “With new service to San Antonio we now serve five great non-stop destinations. We’re offering incredibly low fares and a reliable, friendly service that allows people to customize the travel experience to their needs and budget. This empowers more people than ever before to fly. It’s what our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ philosophy is all about.”

The biweekly flight will run on Mondays and Fridays using a 150-seat Airbus 319 aircraft. Flight from Memphis to San Antonio will depart at 9:42 p.m. and land at 11:37 p.m. while the San Antonio to Memphis flights will depart at 7 a.m. and arrive at 8:57 a.m.

“We are excited to see Frontier’s continual growth at MEM,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “San Antonio is one of our top unserved destinations and connecting our two great cities represents another ‘win’ for MEM and its passengers.”