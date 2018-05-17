VOL. 133 | NO. 99 | Thursday, May 17, 2018

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest continues through Saturday, May 19, in Tom Lee Park Downtown. Among the highlights are the annual Ms. Piggie Idol Contest; the Kingsford Tour of Champions, which gives the public a chance to taste and judge barbecue from competing teams; the Cooker Caravan, a free guided tour of some of the best competition teams; live music; and more. Visit memphisinmay.org for tickets and a daily schedule.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Walk After Work May 17 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The night is yours to explore MBG’s 96 acres as you wish. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The third annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk is Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour more than 75 Cooper-Young gardens with a focus on “native plants,” visit educational booths and vendors, hear from expert speakers, and enjoy discounts at many Cooper-Young businesses and restaurants. New this year: a Saturday guided bike tour of 24 gardens. Two-day tickets are $25; bike tour is $20. Visit cygardenwalk.eventsmart.com for details.

The Arc Mid-South’s annual International Tea will be held Saturday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. Emceed by television and radio talk-show host Loretta McNary, the tea will feature international foods, fashion, dance and music. Tickets are $25 at thearcmidsouth.org/tea or at the door.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra performs “Double Piano Concerto!” Saturday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Harris Concert Hall, 3775 Central Ave., and Sunday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The final show in Memphis Symphony’s 2017-18 Paul & Linnea Bert Classic Accents series, “Double Piano Concerto!” features pianists Artina McCain and Cathal Breslin. Visit memphissymphony.org for details and tickets.

One Memphis, a monthly interfaith musical celebration on Beale Street, continues Sunday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Handy Park pavilion, 200 Beale St. Hosted by the city of Memphis and Beale Street management, the series will spotlight the eclectic music of local congregations and religions, with the goal of unifying people of faith and the city as a whole. Cost is free. Visit bealestreet.com/onememphis for details.