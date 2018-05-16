Pegg Named Fleet Manager For Explore Bike Share

VOL. 133 | NO. 98 | Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Jon Pegg recently joined Explore Bike Share as bike fleet manager as the local nonprofit prepares for the May 23 launch of its 600-bicycle, 60-station bike-share system. Pegg comes to Explore Bike Share from Revolutions Bicycle Co-Op, where he served as shop manager.

In his new role, Pegg manages Explore Bike Share’s mechanic team, directs volunteers, teaches community members, performs warehouse duties, and interacts with bike share users and community groups.

Hometown: Memphis by way of Los Angeles

Experience: Previous shop manager for Explore Bike Share’s community partner Revolutions Bike Co-Op; volunteer with Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My family. They’ve taught me discipline, respect, love and honor – attributes that guide my work and my relationships today.

What attracted you to Explore Bike Share? I have been a bicycle proponent all of my life and a bicycle mechanic for five years. After college I started my own photography business. It was during this time that I began to buy, repair and overhaul bicycles from vintage to current day models. I realized that cycling was my calling and passion. By interacting with the environment around us, riding a bicycle creates a community that grows a love for people, neighborhoods, and the outdoor spaces that shape our city. I feel that the Explore Bike Share program provides exactly this.

How will Explore Bike Share bicycles and stations be checked and maintained? Our full-time technician fleet will properly balance and maintain the Explore Bike Share fleet on a daily basis. The GPS capabilities of our BCycle Dash system allow us to understand miles ridden, routes taken and stations docked.

What happens if an EBS rider runs into any problems – a flat tire, for instance – while they’re on the road? Our 24-hour customer service phone line will respond to needs of Explore Bike Share users while on the road. The benefit of being a bike-share user is that you don’t have to fix anything – we do that for you!

Explore Bike Share has had a lot of buy-in from community bike shops. Are stores not concerned they’ll lose sales when people can rent a bike instead? As a bike culture, the more people we get on bikes, the more interest they’ll have to purchase a bike one day. We’re proud of our relationships with local bike shops across town and appreciate their support.

Some readers might be thinking, “EBS sounds interesting, but I haven’t been on a bike in years.” What would you tell them? There’s a reason one of our taglines is, “It’s just like riding a bike.” Explore Bike Share bikes are simple, sturdy and safe. The Dash design is intentionally very user-friendly for all ages and abilities.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? My ability to listen to people and relate with them, find their needs and meet them. Though not a specific moment or milestone, I consider this an accomplishment in a society that, because of technology, can be perceived as isolating.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I’ve especially enjoyed my co-workers and those I’ve been able to meet through the process – we practice complete and total teamwork. It is our collective goal to empower Memphians in attaining freedom and confidence to venture further, to explore Memphis. I enjoy being on the ground floor of a venture startup for Memphis, and honestly, for the nation.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Get outside. Truly experience life. Make authentic relationships and lasting memories.

Denise Parnell has joined Explore Bike Share as community engagement manager. In her new role, Parnell will serve as the conduit between Explore Bike Share and neighborhood and community groups. She also will help foster relationships between EBS and local businesses and organizations.

Architecture, engineering and surveying firm Allen & Hoshall has elected Michael Sheridan to its board of directors. Sheridan is a senior vice president and structural engineer who has served at Allen & Hoshall for 13 years. He has 33 years of industry experience and also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Memphis.

Allen & Hoshall also has added two new employees in its Memphis office.

• Angie Thweatt, hired as a civil engineer, will be responsible for managing and designing various civil engineering projects. She previously worked at Allen & Hoshall as a civil associate from 1998 to 2002; most recently she served as a project manager and senior civil engineer for A2H in Memphis.

• Taylor Coleman, hired as associate architect, will be responsible for developing construction documents and 3-D models for a wide range of the firm’s building design projects. She previously served as an associate architect at Fleming Architects in Memphis and the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Inferno has promoted Tarryn Sanchez to senior account executive. In her new role, Sanchez will serve as the strategic lead and project manager of accounts, monitoring the efforts of various departments within the agency to ensure that projects are done on time, on strategy and within budget.

Inferno has added six new employees.

• Sylvia Banks, project coordinator, is primarily responsible for tracking employees’ tasks for her individual projects, which include estimating time involved, monitoring the project status and creating a schedule with account executives. She previously worked as a proofreader for Sullivan Branding.

• Katherine Faulk, digital marketing and advertising specialist, is responsible for all things digital, from strategy to reporting. She previously worked at Workhorse Marketing as a social media manager.

• Alex Kenner, account executive, is responsible for the day-to-day management of client projects, as well as interaction with various agency departments. Before joining inferno, Kenner served as a senior account executive at Contemporary Media Inc.

• Harvey Middleton, accounting clerk, is responsible for all administrative activities related to posting, tracking and reporting accounts receivable and accounts payable. He has more than 35 years of corporate experience, most recently serving as the deductions and promotional payment manager at Schering-Plough HealthCare Products Inc.

• Kelly Supernaw, account executive, serves as the primary contact for multiple clients, working to understand their needs and translate them to the appropriate department within the agency. Supernaw previously worked as a manager at Pure Barre, where she led an employee team and oversaw all marketing efforts.

• Jesse Wilcox, junior account executive, supports the account service time with the day-to-day management of client projects and helps develop communications plans and planning sessions. He most recently served as marketing coordinator at O.T. Marshall Architects.